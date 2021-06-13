In this Aug. 8, 2009 photo, U.S. soldiers from the 5th Striker Brigades walk next to armored vehicles as they arrive at their base on the outskirts of Spin Boldak, about 63 miles southeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts bid a symbolic farewell to Afghanistan on Monday, in their last summit before America winds up its longest “forever war” and the military pulls out for good.