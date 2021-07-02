FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Gary Bass, left, and Jim Poyner, from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, take measurements after a successful test firing of an electromagnetic railgun prototype launcher at a test facility in Dahlgren, Va. The U.S. Navy pulled the plug, for now, on a futuristic weapon that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity. The Navy spent more than a decade developing the electromagnetic railgun and once considered putting them on the stealthy new Zumwalt-class destroyers built at Maine's Bath Iron Works. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams via AP, File)