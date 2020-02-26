■ MAVERICKS 109, SPURS 103: SAN ANTONIO — Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks powered past the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Wednesday night.
Doncic’s triple-double was his 13th this season for Dallas, which overcame a disastrous start to the fourth quarter and snapped a four-game skid in San Antonio.
The Mavericks scored only one point in the first six minutes of the final quarter, threatening their dubious league record of two points scored in a quarter in 1997.
■ CAVALIERS 108, 76ERS 94: CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed Philadelphia after 76ers center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter because of a sprained left shoulder.
The 76ers, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road.
■ ROCKETS 140, GRIZZLIES 112: HOUSTON — Russell Westbrook scored 33 points, James Harden had 30 and Houston sailed past Memphis for its fifth straight win.
Harden say out the fourth quarter. Westbrook sat down for good with about six minutes left.
Dillon Brooks had 22 points for Memphis. They went 0-4 on their longest trip of the season.
■ TIMBERWOLVES 129, HEAT 126: MIAMI — Jordan McLaughlin’s layup with just under nine seconds left put Minnesota ahead for good, D’Angelo Russell led all scorers with 27 points and the Timberwolves added to Miami’s late-season stagger.
Malik Beasley scored 21 points, Juancho Hernangomez tied a season-high with 17 and McLaughlin added 13 for Minnesota.
■ WIZARDS 110, NETS 106: WASHINGTON — Jerome Robinson hit a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left to lift Washington past Brooklyn.
After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson added two free throws as Washington won after squandeing an 18-point lead.
Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points after consecutive games of 53 and 55 points.
■ MAGIC 130, HAWKS 120: ATLANTA — Evan Fournier scored 28 points, Aaron Gordon added 25 and Orlando pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta.
Solidifying their hold on the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic put away the Hawks with a 14-5 spurt after Trae Young’s drive cut Orlando’s lead to five with 6:20 remaining.
■ HORNETS 107, KNICKS 101: CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Charlotte handed New York its fifth straight loss.
The slumping Devonte Graham returned from a team-mandated night off to add 21 points.
Julius Randle had 18 points and nine rebounds for New York.