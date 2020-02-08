■ MAVERICKS 116, HORNETS 100: CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 victory over the Hornets on Saturday night.
Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers.
Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee.
Devonte Graham had 16 points and 10 assists for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 14 games.
■ RAPTORS 119, NETS 118: TORONTO — Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 22 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 14 by beating the Brooklyn Nets.
Terence Davis scored 20 points as the Raptors overcame the absence of All-Star guard Kyle Lowry for their 10th consecutive home victory over the Nets. Toronto has won 18 of 19 in the series, including six straight.
Davis shot 5 for 8 from 3-point range and VanVleet went 4 for 9 as the defending NBA champions remained unbeaten since a 105-104 home loss to San Antonio on Jan. 12.
Caris LeVert scored a career-high 37 points, going 6 of 7 from long range, but missed a 3-pointer that would have given Brooklyn the win.
■ TIMBERWOLVES 142, CLIPPERS 115: MINNEAPOLIS — Jordan McLaughlin scored a career-high 24 points, Malik Beasley added 23 in his Minnesota debut and the new-look Timberwolves snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Karl-Anthony Towns just missed a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the Timberwolves, who won for the first time since Jan. 9. McLaughlin added a career-high 11 assists as Minnesota scored its highest point total of the season thanks to a franchise-record 26 3-pointers.
Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Paul George had 21 for the Clippers, who had a three-game win streak snapped.
The Timberwolves turned over more than half their roster before Thursday’s trade deadline. Three separate trades Wednesday and Thursday sent out seven players and brought in eight.
The most high-profile addition, point guard D’Angelo Russell, did not play. Russell, who was acquired in a trade with Golden State on Thursday, sat out with a right quad contusion.
■ BUCKS 112, MAGIC 95: ORLANDO, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, helping the NBA-best Bucks to the road win.
Milwaukee won for the 13th time in 14 games, improving the league’s best record to 45-7 and remaining on course to become just the third team to top 70 wins in a regular season.
Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, fell short in a personal bid to become the first player with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in six consecutive games.
Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 20 points.
■ LAKERS 125, WARRIORS 120: SAN FRANCISCO — LeBron James leaned on his supporting cast to carry the load until he heated up in the second half and finished with 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-120 victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Avery Bradley added 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds on a night the Warriors honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other seven helicopter crash victims during Golden State’s first home game since the deadly accident Jan. 26 in Southern California.
Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting in his Warriors debut after he was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday’s deadline in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman.
The Lakers tried to pull away in the third against the new-look Warriors but Golden State stayed just close enough to make it interesting down the stretch.
■ PELICANS 124, PACERS 117: INDIANAPOLIS — Jrue Holiday scored 14 of his 31 points in the final 2:26, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and the short-handed Pelicans beat the Pacers.
New Orleans played without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson due to injuries. Ingram has a right ankle sprain, and Williamson is dealing with a left ankle sprain.
JJ Redick added 23 points for the Pelicans.
Indiana dropped its fifth straight. Jeremy Lamb led the Pacers with 26 points. T.J. Warren scored 22.
■ KNICKS 95, PISTONS 92: DETROIT — Julius Randle scored 17 points, including a bank shot with 13.5 seconds left that helped the Knicks secure their fourth straight victory.
New York led 91-89 when Randle scored inside to push the lead to four. Replays showed Detroit’s Thon Maker appeared to take an arm to the face on the play, but it was not considered reviewable.
Christian Wood made a 3-pointer for Detroit to cut the lead to one, but Reggie Bullock of the Knicks made two free throws with 7.3 seconds left for the final margin.
Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 20 points and nine assists.
