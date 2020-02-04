■ ROCKETS 125, HORNETS 110: HOUSTON — James Harden had 40 points and 11 assists, and the short-handed Houston Rockets overcame an early deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday night.
It’s the third straight win for Houston, and Charlotte’s fourth consecutive loss and 12th in 13 games.
Harden finished a rebound shy of a triple-double after also scoring 40 points but falling one assist short of a triple-double in Houston’s last game. He’s scored at least 35 points or more in his last three games after struggling through a shooting slump in his previous four.
The Rockets got off to a slow start and trailed throughout most of the first half on a night they played without starters Clint Capela and Russell Westbrook, who sat out with injuries.
■ BUCKS 120, PELICANS 108: NEW ORLEANS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans.
Khris Middleton scored 20 for the Bucks, who led by 19 in the third quarter before holding off a Pelicans rally in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and Zion Williamson had 20 for the Pelicans, who briefly got as close as seven twice in the fourth period before the Bucks stemmed the tide and improved to 20-4 away from home this season.
Milwaukee defended Williamson aggressively, constantly rejecting or fouling him with multiple defenders.
