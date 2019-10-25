■ Mavericks 123, Pelicans 116: NEW ORLEANS — Luka Doncic highlighted his triple-double by scoring eight of his 25 points in the final five minutes, and the Dallas Mavericks topped New Orleans 123-116 in the Pelicans’ home opener Friday night.
Doncic also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and five blocks. Delon Wright scored 18 for Dallas, which has won its first two games this season.
Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 25 points after scoring 22 in a loss at defending NBA champion Toronto to open the season Tuesday night. Derrick Favors and Josh Hart each had 16 points for the Pelicans, while Lonzo Ball added 15.
■ CELTICS 112, RAPTORS 106: BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 25 points, hitting a key 3-pointer in the closing minutes, to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Toronto Raptors.
Jayson Tatum had 25 points and nine rebounds, and Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Pascal Siakam had 33 points to lead the defending champion Raptors. Kyle Lowry finished with 29 points, including six 3-pointers.
There were 12 ties and 19 lead changes, with neither team holding more than a seven-point lead.
■ TIMBERWOLVES 121, HORNETS 99: CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Minnesota’s victory over Charlotte.
Towns was 13 of 18 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers.
Andrew Wiggins added 16 points for Minnesota. Devonte Graham had 24 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting for Charlotte.
■ Nets 113, Knicks 109: NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 21 seconds left after the Knicks had taken a late lead, and the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 113-109 victory in the first meeting this season between New York’s teams.
The Nets controlled much of the game and then responded just in time after the Knicks had surged ahead with a big fourth quarter.
Allonzo Trier scored 22 points for the Knicks, who fell to 0-2. Rookie RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox II each added 16.
■ Bulls 110, Grizzlies 102: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zach LaVine scored 37 points and rookie Coby White had 21 of his 25 points in the second half as the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies.
LaVine was 13 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in leading the Bulls to their first win of the season, after a loss at Charlotte on Wednesday.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
■ WIZARDS 97, THUNDER 85: OKLAHOMA CITY — Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Rookie forward Rui Hachimura scored 19 points and Bradley Beal added 17 for Washington. The Wizards closed on a 14-2 run for their first win of the season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 18 for the Thunder.
From Wire Reports