■ BUCKS 108, RAPTORS 97: TORONTO — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 19 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 108-97 on Tuesday night.
Eric Bledsoe scored 17 points and Brook Lopez had 15 as the NBA-leading Bucks won their fourth straight and 18th of 20.
■ THUNDER 124, BULLS 122: CHICAGO — Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and made a huge defensive play in the fourth quarter, helping Oklahoma City top Chicago for its fourth consecutive win.
Oklahoma City blew a 24-point lead but recovered in time to earn its ninth straight victory on the road, breaking a Thunder record. Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 19 points and nine assists.
■ PACERS 119, HORNETS 80: INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead Indiana over Charlotte.
T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Justin Holiday had 16 points for the short-handed Pacers (34-24), who bounced back from a blowout in Toronto for a third win in four games.
■ NUGGETS 115, PISTONS 98: DENVER — Jerami Grant scored a career-high 29 points and Nikola Jokic had a season-best four steals to help healthy Denver beat Detroit.
Jokic added 16 points in a game where Denver led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.