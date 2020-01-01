■ KNICKS 117, TRAIL BLAZERS 93: NEW YORK — Mitchell Robinson made all 11 shots and had 22 points, Julius Randle added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks spoiled Carmelo Anthony’s strong return to Madison Square Garden by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-93 on Wednesday night for their season-high third straight victory.
Anthony scored 26 points, his most since returning to the NBA, and was cheered before and during the game at the arena where he played 6 1/2 seasons. But he was on the bench at the start of the Knicks’ 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter that broke open the game.
Reggie Bullock made two 3-pointers during the spurt and scored 11 points in his Knicks debut. He signed with the team during the summer but hadn’t played because of a herniated disk.
Damian Lillard was held to 11 points on 5-for-20 shooting after scoring 30 or more in the previous three games. The All-Star guard did have 10 rebounds and eight assists, but he missed his first six 3-pointers before making his only one of the game.
That was on the final shot of the third quarter, cutting New York’s lead to 83-77. The Blazers were still down just six after consecutive baskets by CJ McCollum, but Bullock made his two 3s and Frank Ntilikina and Bobby Portis hit one in between. Portis then finished the run with two free throws to push the lead to 101-81.
Anthony was loudly cheered when he was the last Portland player introduced during starting lineups and many times when he had the ball. But the cheers were soon for Robinson, whose high-flying performance tied the Knicks record for most makes without a miss.
■ MAGIC 122, WIZARDS 101: WASHINGTON — D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 25 points, Nicola Vucevic added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards, 122-101.
Bradley Beal, who missed the previous two games with soreness in his right leg, led Washington with 27 points. The Wizards snapped a four-game road losing streak.
The Magic, who entered the game with the NBA’s poorest offense, took the lead midway through the second quarter and led 62-58 at halftime. Orlando steadily increased its lead in the second half.
Evan Fournier had 18 points for Orlando. Markelle Fultz scored 16 and Terrence Ross 15.
Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac collided with Beal just over two minutes into the game and suffered a hyperextended left knee and did not return. Isaac will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday and be re-evaluated.
■ BUCKS 106, TIMBERWOLVES 104: MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a strong challenge from short-handed Minnesota.
Antetokounmpo got his 30th double-double in 33 games this season and Khris Middleton added 13 points despite shooting 5 for 18 as Milwaukee hit just 42.6% of its shots overall and only 9 of 36 from 3-point range.
Shabazz Napier had 22 points to lead Minnesota, and Gorgui Deng scored 15, Josh Okogie added 12 and Jarret Culver 10.
Napier, starting in place of injured point guard Jeff Teague, scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half, but then had just seven after the break.
Milwaukee, which has the league’s best record, slumped out of the gate. The Bucks had just four points through the first six minutes and didn’t take a lead until Brook Lopez converted a three-point play to make it 31-29 with 8:41 left in the second quarter.
They went into halftime with a 52-51 lead despite shooting 34% from the floor. Minnesota connected at a 41.7% clip but made only 3 of 14 3-pointers.