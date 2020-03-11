■ 76ERS 124, PISTONS 106: PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a sprained left shoulder, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in one of the final games before the NBA suspended its season.
While Embiid returned from a five-game absence, All-Star guard Ben Simmons will miss at least three more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back.
Christian Wood led the Pistons with 32 points.
■ MAVERICKS 113, NUGGETS 97: DALLAS — Boban Marjanovic had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Luka Doncic scored 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets.
Jamal Murray had 25 points to lead Denver, and Will Barton had 23.
Dallas avoided its first three-game losing streak, and is the league’s only team that hasn’t lost three in a row this season.
The 7-foot-4 Marjanovic is from Serbia, as is Denver’s 7-foot center Nikola Jokic, a usually high-scoring All-Star from Europe like Doncic, who is from Slovania.
Jokic finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Paul Millsap had 12.
Tim Hardaway Jr. had 17 points for Dallas, and Maxi Kleber scored 15.
■ HORNETS 109, HEAT 98: MIAMI — Devonte’ Graham scored 30 points, Caleb Martin had 19 and the Hornets shook off an early 20-point deficit to beat Miami, keeping the Heat’s magic number for clinching a postseason berth at one.
P.J. Washington added 17 points for the Hornets. Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points for the Heat.
■ KNICKS 136, HAWKS 131, OT: ATLANTA — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and New York beat Atlanta after Trae Young led a furious Hawks comeback in the fourth quarter.
With Young scoring 27 of his 42 points in the final period of regulation, the Hawks sent the game to overtime tied at 118 after trailing by as many as 23.
FROM WIRE REPORTS