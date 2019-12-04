■ MAVERICKS 121, TIMBERWOLVES 114: DALLAS — Dwight Powell had 24 points on 9-for-9 shooting from the field, Jalen Brunson ignited a fourth-quarter rally with 14 of his 16 points in the period and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-114 on Wednesday night.
Powell and Brunson both had season highs as the Mavericks overcame a subpar outing by Luka Doncic to win for the ninth time in 10 games.
Doncic finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists after picking up a technical foul in the third quarter and seeing his team rally with most of its starters on the bench.
The Mavericks made just four of their first 27 3-point attempts but hit five in a row in the fourth quarter. Brunson’s 3 with 7 minutes left gave Dallas a 94-93 lead and Justin Jackson hit another 23 seconds later to extend the advantage to four.
Maxi Kleber and Brunson extended Dallas’ success, the latter making it 103-98 with 5:21 to play. Brunson then fed Doncic for his first 3 of the game, with Doncic looking skyward in a show of relief.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins had 26 points apiece for the Wolves, and Robert Covington added 22.
■ BUCKS 127, PISTONS 103: DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to their 13th consecutive victory, 127-103 over the Detroit Pistons.
The last time the Bucks had a longer winning streak than this was when they won 16 in a row spanning the end of the 1972-73 season and the beginning of 1973-74. They also had a 13-game run shortly after that 16-game streak ended.
Milwaukee had won its previous two games by 41 and 44 points, and the Pistons had won their previous two by 34 and 33. This one wasn’t close, either. The Bucks have dominated Detroit of late.
Milwaukee won all eight matchups with the Pistons last season — four in the regular season and four in the first round of the playoffs. The Bucks also beat Detroit last month in their first meeting of 2019-20.
Andre Drummond had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit.
■ PACERS 107, THUNDER 100: OKLAHOMA CITY — T.J. Warren scored 24 points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers. They have won seven of eight.
Steven Adams scored 20 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each added 18 points for the Thunder.
The Thunder led 50-49 at halftime. Adams scored 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting before the break, and the Thunder shot 52.5%t.
Gallinari made four 3-pointers in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the third quarter to help put the Thunder up 64-60. The Pacers rallied, and Justin Holiday’s layup with less than a second left in the third quarter put the Pacers up 79-78.
Indiana led 103-100 in the final minute of the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City had a chance to tie. Terrance Ferguson missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 17 seconds left, and Warren made two free throws at the other end with 13.2 seconds to go to put the Pacers in control for good.
■ CELTICS 112, HEAT 93: BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 31 points, Kemba Walker had 28 and Boston beat Miami to improve to 8-0 at home.
Brown connected on a season-high six 3-pointers, and Walker had seven assists and four rebounds. Jayson Tatum added 19 points
Jimmy Butler led Miami with a season-high 37 points and had six rebounds and four assists. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra left the team in the morning, flying home to be with wife Nikki for the birth of their second son. Assistant coach Dan Craig ran the team.
■ HORNETS 106, WARRIORS 91: CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devonte Graham made 10 3-pointers and scored 33 points and Charlotte beat Golden State to spoil D’Angelo Russell’s return to the court.
Graham was 10 of 16 from beyond the arc and also had nine assists and had seven rebounds. Backcourt mate Terry Rozier added 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
Russell finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting in 25 minutes after missing the last nine games with a right thumb sprain.
■ NETS 130, HAWKS 118: ATLANTA — Garrett Temple scored a season-high 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 of his 24 in the second half and Brooklyn beat Atlanta.
Taurean Prince finished with 23 points against his former team,and Jarrett Allen had 20 for the Nets, who were coming off a three-point home loss Sunday to Miami but have won six of eight.
Kyrie Irving missed his 10th straight game with a right shoulder impingement and did not make the two-game trip to stay home and rehab.
Trae Young scored 39 points and rookie Cam Reddish had a career-high 25 for Atlanta. The Hawks have lost 11 of 12.
■ MAGIC 128, SUNS 114: ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 32 points, Terrence Ross had 22 and Orlando beat Phoenix.
Evan Fournier added 21 points, and Markelle Fultz had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Magic. Frank Kaminsky led the Suns with 23 points and five rebounds, and Devin Booker had 17 points and five assists.
■ Bulls 106, Grizzlies 99: CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 25 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 106-99 victory over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies after nearly losing a 22-point lead.
Lauri Markkanen added 15 points as the Bulls won their second straight.
Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jae Crowder each scored 15 points for Memphis, which has dropped eight of nine.
Rookie Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer at 18.6 points per game, missed his third straight game with back soreness.
