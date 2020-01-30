■ CELTICS 119, WARRIORS 104: BOSTON — Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics earned their fifth victory in six games with a 119-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
Marcus Smart added 21 points, scoring 17 in the second half on a night when Boston became the latest team to offer a tribute to Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash.
Jayson Tatum, who was named to his first All-Star team before the game, returned to the lineup after missing three games with a right groin strain. He finished with 20 points in 24 minutes.
D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors, who lost their fifth straight, with 22 points. Alec Burks scored 18.
■ RAPTORS 115, CAVALIERS 109: CLEVELAND — Serge Ibaka scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had 23 and the Toronto Raptors held off the Cleveland Cavaliers for their ninth straight win.
Norman Powell scored eight consecutive points in the final minute after Cleveland cut the lead to 105-104. Powell hit a 3-pointer, scored on a layup after making a steal and sank three foul shots to seal the win.
Powell’s late-game flurry helped the Raptors stifle a comeback bid by the Cavaliers, who trailed 88-75 early in the fourth quarter.
Cleveland trimmed its deficit to one on three occasions and had a chance to tie the game, but Darius Garland missed the second of two free throws with 1:18 to play, leaving Toronto’s lead at 105-104.
Lowry was selected as a reserve on the Eastern Conference All-Star team Thursday, the sixth time he’ll appear in the game. Pascal Siakam, an All-Star starter, scored 19 points and Powell had 16.
Ibaka started in place of Marc Gasol, who is out indefinitely after re-injuring his left hamstring Tuesday against Atlanta.
Kevin Love and Collin Sexton each scored 23 points for Cleveland, which has lost nine of 10 overall and nine in a row at home.
■ WIZARDS 121, HORNETS 107: WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets.
Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points. Terry Rozier had 21. The Hornets have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18.
Beal, who had been named to the All-Star Game the previous two years, failed to make the East team as a reserve in results that were revealed shortly before game time.
He was 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and his fifth 3 came in the middle of a 13-0 run that gave Washington an 82-74 lead with 1:41 to play in the third quarter. Beal also made 13 of 14 from the free-throw line and scored more than 30 for the fifth straight game.
Thomas Bryant scored 21 points, Isaiah Thomas had 18 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 12 for Washington, which began a six-game homestand.
■ HAWKS 127, 76ERS 117: ATLANTA — All-Star Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia, extending the 76ers’ road woes.
Simmons scored 31 points to lead Philadelphia. Shake Milton had a career-high 27 points — 14 more than his previous high — but it wasn’t enough to improve the 76ers’ poor road record.
Philadelphia, 22-2 at home, fell to 9-16 in away games.
John Collins had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Atlanta.
