■ ROCKETS 130, MAGIC 107: ORLANDO, Fla. — James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in the Houston Rockets’ 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last seven games. On Wednesday night, he also made 10 3-pointers and had 55 points in a victory over Cleveland.
He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.
Russell Westbrook added 23 points for Houston. The Rockets were 22 of 39 from 3-point range.
The Rockets pulled away in the second quarter, with Harden scoring 18 points, including Houston’s last 11 for a 59-49 lead.
Evan Fournier led Orlando with 27 points. Aaron Gordon added 21. The Magic have loss three straight after winning four in a row.
■ LAKERS 113, HEAT 110: MIAMI — Anthony Davis scored 33 points, LeBron James had 28 while coming within a rebound of a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat.
James had 12 assists and nine rebounds and Davis grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lakers. They improved to 23-3, extended the second-longest road winning streak in franchise history to 13 games and rallied from a double-digit deficit to win for the eighth time already this season.
They also dealt Miami its first home loss of the season, after an 11-0 start.
Jimmy Butler led Miami with 23 points, Derrick Jones Jr. had 17, Kendrick Nunn added 16 and Kelly Olynyk had 15 . Bam Adebayo had 12 points and 12 rebounds,
The Lakers outrebounded Miami 50-34, and the last of those was the biggest. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a free throw with 8 seconds left to keep the Heat within two, but Miami couldn’t get the rebound. Caldwell-Pope went back to the line with 4.2 seconds left, made one of two again and the Lakers’ lead was pushed to three.
■ 76ERS 116, PELICANS 109: PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 31 points, Ben Simmons had 24 points and 11 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers survived a late scare to beat the New Orleans Pelicans.
Joel Embiid finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Philadelphia’s fifth straight victory. It was also the 14th consecutive home victory for the 76ers, the franchise’s longest streak to start a season since winning 22 straight home games in their NBA championship season in 1966-67.
Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and J.J. Redick had 19 for the Pelicans, who have lost 11 in a row.
One night after Embiid put up 38 points and 13 rebounds during a 115-109 win in Boston, it was Harris who became the main scoring threat by rolling outside and taking advantage of some double-teams that the Pelicans threw against Embiid. Harris shot 12 for 20 from the floor, many of them mid-range jumpers.
New Orleans briefly took a lead in the third quarter after trailing by as much as 16 in the first half. Philadelphia responded, however, with a 22-11 run to close out the quarter to swell the lead to 92-82 at the end of the period.
Philadelphia would struggle at the foul line, missing nine free throws in the final 3:17 to allow the Pelicans back in the game after trailing by as many as 13 earlier in the period.
■ PACERS 110, HAWKS 100: ATLANTA — Malcolm Brogdon had 19 points and 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks.
T.J. Warren scored 18 points as all five Indiana starters finished in double figures. Sabonis, who began the game second in the NBA in double-doubles, has reached the marks in 11 straight games and 21 overall.
The Pacers improved to 5-2 this month and 17-9 overall. They are eight games over .500 for the first time this season.
Trae Young had 23 points, but missed 21 of 30 shots from the field, as Atlanta lost for the 14th time in 16 games. DeÁndre Hunter scored 21 and Jabari Parker 20 for the Hawks.
Atlanta began the game ranked last in 3-point accuracy and missed its first 14 attempts beyond the arc. The Hawks finished 6 for 28 on treys.
■ HORNETS 83, BULLS 73: CHICAGO — Devonte’ Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating the Chicago Bulls for their third straight win.
Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono each had 12 points, Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen added 10 apiece as Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.
It was the lowest offensive output of the season for both teams. Charlottte’s previous low was 87 points against Golden State on Nov. 2. Chicago‘s low was 84 against Toronto on Oct. 26
Charlotte shot 38% from the floor, but the Bulls were even worse at 30% in a sloppy game between sub-.500 teams. Bismack Biyombo had 12 points for the Hornets.
Charlotte led 59-50 after a sloppy third quarter. Kris Dunn’s jumper with 5:25 left in the fourth cut Charlotte’s lead to 66-64. Then, Terry Rozier and Graham hit back-to-back 3s to give the Hornets some breathing room.
