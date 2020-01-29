■ NETS 125, PISTONS 115: NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points in his first game with his new jersey number, Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup to score 20 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 125-115 on Wednesday night.
Irving didn’t play Sunday at New York after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death, and Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native, was in tears after the game talking about what the Lakers star meant to him.
Dinwiddie changed his number from No. 8, one of the numbers Bryant wore, to No. 26 on Tuesday.
Irving was friends with Bryant and appeared to be in tears during a pregame tribute to the superstar, when Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24 were lit up on the court and on the overhead video screen that showed the longtime Lakers star’s highlights.
■ SPURS 127, JAZZ 120: SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 127-120 victory over the Utah Jazz, snapping a three-game losing streak.
DeRozan was 11-for-19 shooting, surpassing 1,000 points for the 10th straight season. He had 21 points in the second half, including a pair of mid-range jumpers from the right baseline in the final 3 minutes to help seal the victory.
■ GRIZZLIES 127, KNICKS 106: NEW YORK — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Ja Morant had 18 points and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to their fourth straight victory, beating the New York Knicks.
Tempers flared with 48 seconds left in regulation when Knicks guard Elfrid Payton knocked Memphis’ Jae Crowder into the first row after Crowder attempted a 3-pointer following the steal of an errant inbound pass by Julius Randle.
■ PACERS 115, BULLS 106, OT: INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo’s only 3-pointer tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, helping the Indiana Pacers rally for a 115-106 victory over Chicago.
Oladipo had nine points in his first game back since suffering a season-ending knee injury last January.