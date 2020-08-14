PACERS 109, HEAT 92: LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Doug McDermott scored 23 points and the Indiana Pacers beat Miami 109-92 on Friday in a game delayed for several minutes late in the third quarter when Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court.
Jones was attempting to get around a screen when he collided with 6-foot-11 Indiana center Goga Bitadze and fell to the floor. Jones lay on his stomach with his right arm on the back of his head for several minutes before he was fitted for a neck brace and carted off the floor.
The Heat said on Twitter that Jones had a neck strain and had undergone an MRI, CT scan and concussion test. The Heat said Jones would be re-evaluated over the weekend.
The injury to the NBA’s reigning slam dunk champion came on a day when both teams were trying to stay as healthy as possible for their upcoming first-round playoff matchup.
RAPTORS 117, NUGGETS 109: Stanley Johnson scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, and Toronto beat Denver to close the regular season.
Johnson hit three 3-pointers and a floating bank shot during a span of less than four minutes in the fourth quarter, helping the Raptors push their lead to 103-92 with six minutes to go.
Paul Watson scored 22 points and Normal Powell 15 for the Raptors, who’ve won four straight and seven of their eight regular-season games in Central Florida.
CLIPPERS 107, THUNDER 103: Terance Mann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:30 left in overtime and had 25 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles against Oklahoma City.
The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams for the playoffs.
Amir Coffey added 21 points for the Clippers, and Patrick Patterson had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Hamidou Diallo had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder.