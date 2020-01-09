Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.