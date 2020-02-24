■ MAVERICKS 139, TIMBERWOLVES 123: DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points and Luka Doncic had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-123 Monday night.
The Mavericks never trailed and were able to rest most of their starters in the fourth quarter after scoring 81 points before halftime, their biggest half of the season. Hardaway, Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not play in the final period.
The reeling Timberwolves, playing without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, lost their fifth in a row and 18th in 19 games.
Dallas shot 56% in the first half and went 12 of 23 from 3-point range en route to an 81-65 halftime lead.
The Wolves got no closer than nine in the second half, and while the Mavs hit only one 3 in the third quarter, they still led by 14 entering the fourth.
Dallas then opened the final quarter on an 11-3 run, with Seth Curry hitting two 3s and J.J. Barea another to help put the game away. Curry finished with 19 points as seven Mavs scored in double figures.
D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 29 points and Malik Beasley had 21. The Timberwolves have lost nine straight on the road.
■ ROCKETS 123, KNICKS 112: HOUSTON — James Harden scored 37 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks for their fourth straight victory.
Harden had 31 by halftime, helping Houston to a 72-57 lead at the break. He cooled down eventually, but his first-half work put the Rockets in control against the struggling Knicks, who lost their fourth in a row.
Harden, who had a career-high 61 points against the Knicks in January 2019, didn’t score in the fourth quarter before sitting down for good with about three minutes left and the game well in hand. He also finished with nine assists and six rebounds.
Harden, Russell Westbrook and P.J. Tucker arrived at the arena about 70 minutes before tip-off after attending Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service in Los Angeles. Westbrook was expected to play against the Knicks, but was scratched minutes before the game with a sore thumb.
■ BUCKS 137, WIZARDS 134, OT: WASHINGTON — Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee’s final nine points and the the Bucks beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in overtime.
Middleton, who finished with 40 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30.2 seconds left to five the Bucks a 135-132 lead.
After Beal made two free throws, Middleton was fouled with 7.8 seconds left and made both attempts from the line to make it 137-134 and Troy Brown, Jr.’s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.
Beal, one night after scoring a then-career high 53 points in a loss at Chicago, topped it with a 55-point effort that included 22 points in the fourth quarter and seven more in overtime.
Shabazz Napier added a season-high 27 points for Washington.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out with 1:33 remaining in regulation for Milwaukee.
■ 76ERS 129, HAWKS 112: PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tobias Harris had 25 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks.
Missing All-Star Ben Simmons for the second time in three games because of a back injury, the Sixers mixed up their starting lineup and got 15 points from Furkan Korkmaz in a reserve role.
Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points despite missing nine of 11 from 3-point range. De’Andre Hunter added 22 and John Collins had 21 for the Hawks.
■ MAGIC 115, NETS 113: NEW YORK — Aaron Gordon had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a big blocked shot in the final seconds, helping the Orlando Magic rally for a 115-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
The Magic charged back from a 19-point deficit in the first half to move within 1 1/2 games of the Nets for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Terrence Ross added 21 points and eight rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 21 and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 10 boards for the Magic, who were superb offensively in the second half when they couldn’t rely on their trusty defense to get stops.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points and eight assists for the Nets, who had won five straight at home by double digits and appeared poised to extend that streak.
■ CAVALIERS 125, HEAT 119, OT: CLEVELAND — Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat.
Porter’s dunk after a pass from Kevin Love gave Cleveland a 119-118 lead with 1:20 to play. Fellow rookie Darius Garland’s runner in the lane put the Cavaliers ahead 121-118 with 40 seconds remaining.
Jae Crowder missed a 3-pointer from the corner before Love scored after an offensive rebound with six seconds left and Porter hit two free throws to seal the win.
