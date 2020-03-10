■ SPURS 119, MAVERICKS 109: SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points in his return from injury and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Luka Doncic’s 38 points to beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday night and keep their playoff hopes afloat.
San Antonio had seven players in double figures in snapping a two-game skid. Rudy Gay scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 14 points and 11 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 13 points and 12 assists.
Doncic added seven rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points.
Dallas remains seventh in the West, 6 1/2 games ahead of Memphis.
The Spurs moved four games behind the Grizzles for the eighth seed in their bid to earn an NBA-record 23rd straight playoff appearance.
■ ROCKETS 117, TIMBERWOLVES 111: HOUSTON — James Harden had 37 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Rockets trailed for much of the early part of this game but used a big run in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for the win. It was a much-needed victory for a team which called a blowout loss to Orlando on Sunday night “rock bottom.”
Their losing streak, which matched a season-high, came after they won six in a row and dropped them to sixth in the Western Conference with the playoffs fast approaching.
Harden vowed after Sunday’s embarrassing loss that they would turn things around. And they did against the Timberwolves thanks in large part to his performance and another solid game from Russell Westbrook, who finished with 27 points.
D’Angelo Russell had 28 points to lead the Timberwolves, who lost their third straight.
■ BULLS 108, CAVALIERS 103: CHICAGO — Coby White scored 20 points to help offset a career-high nine turnovers in his first NBA start, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
White turned in his ninth straight game with at least 19 points. That helped make up for the rookie’s difficulties hanging onto the ball.
Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points. Lauri Markkanen, Denzel Valentine and Otto Porter Jr. each scored 15. Shaquille Harrison grabbed 10 rebounds. And the Bulls held off the Eastern Conference’s last-place team to win for just the third time in 16 games, even though leading scorer Zach LaVine missed his fifth in a row because of a strained left quadriceps.
■ WIZARDS 122, KNICKS 115: WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal got back to his high-scoring ways with 40 points, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks.
Beal overcame a slow start and surpassed the 25-point plateau for the 22nd time in 23 games. His string of 21 such games was snapped Sunday when he scored 23 in a loss to Miami.
The Wizards’ win meant the Heat will have to wait at least one more day to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Miami can do so with a home win Wednesday against Charlotte.
Beal scored 27 in the second half after connecting on five of his first 15 shots against the Knicks.
Shabazz Napier added 21 points for the Wizards.
■ CELTICS 114, PACERS 111: INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Smart’s leaning bank shot in the final minute gave the Celtics’ the lead after the team blew a 19-point advantage and Boston then held on for a 114-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers to clinch a playoff spot for a sixth consecutive year.
Jayson Tatum scored 30 points for Boston while Gordon Hayward added 27 points, 10 boards and five assists in his home state.
Victor Oladipo finished with a season-high 27 points to power a stunning comeback for the Pacers.
■ MAGIC 120, GRIZZLIES 115: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terrence Ross scored 24 points, including fueling a rally with 18 in the fourth quarter, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Memphis Grizzlies.
Michael Carter-Williams added 20 for Orlando and Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. Ross was 6 of 9 in the fourth quarter, including connecting on 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and rookie Ja Morant finished with 21 points each.
