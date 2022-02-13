All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 34 22 .607 —

Boston 33 25 .569 2

Toronto 31 24 .564 2½

Brooklyn 29 27 .518 5

New York 25 32 .439 9½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 37 20 .649 —

Charlotte 29 29 .500 8½

Atlanta 26 30 .464 10½

Washington 25 30 .455 11

Orlando 13 45 .224 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 36 21 .632 —

Cleveland 35 22 .614 1

Milwaukee 35 22 .614 1

Indiana 19 39 .328 17½

Detroit 12 44 .214 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 40 18 .690 —

Dallas 33 24 .579 6½

New Orleans 22 34 .393 17

San Antonio 22 35 .386 17½

Houston 15 40 .273 23½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 35 21 .625 —

Denver 31 25 .554 4

Minnesota 30 27 .526 5½

Portland 23 34 .404 12½

Oklahoma City 17 39 .304 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 46 10 .821 —

Golden State 42 15 .737 4½

L.A. Clippers 28 30 .483 19

L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 20½

Sacramento 22 36 .379 25

___

Saturday's Games

Portland 112, New York 103

San Antonio 124, New Orleans 114

Sacramento 123, Washington 110

Memphis 125, Charlotte 118

Denver 110, Toronto 109

Philadelphia 103, Cleveland 93

Chicago 106, Oklahoma City 101

Miami 115, Brooklyn 111

L.A. Clippers 99, Dallas 97

Phoenix 132, Orlando 105

Golden State 117, L.A. Lakers 115

Sunday's Games

Boston 105, Atlanta 95

Minnesota 129, Indiana 120

Monday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

