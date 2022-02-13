All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 34 22 .607 —
Boston 33 25 .569 2
Toronto 31 24 .564 2½
Brooklyn 29 27 .518 5
New York 25 32 .439 9½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 37 20 .649 —
Charlotte 29 29 .500 8½
Atlanta 26 30 .464 10½
Washington 25 30 .455 11
Orlando 13 45 .224 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 36 21 .632 —
Cleveland 35 22 .614 1
Milwaukee 35 22 .614 1
Indiana 19 39 .328 17½
Detroit 12 44 .214 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 40 18 .690 —
Dallas 33 24 .579 6½
New Orleans 22 34 .393 17
San Antonio 22 35 .386 17½
Houston 15 40 .273 23½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 21 .625 —
Denver 31 25 .554 4
Minnesota 30 27 .526 5½
Portland 23 34 .404 12½
Oklahoma City 17 39 .304 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 46 10 .821 —
Golden State 42 15 .737 4½
L.A. Clippers 28 30 .483 19
L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 20½
Sacramento 22 36 .379 25
___
Saturday's Games
Portland 112, New York 103
San Antonio 124, New Orleans 114
Sacramento 123, Washington 110
Memphis 125, Charlotte 118
Denver 110, Toronto 109
Philadelphia 103, Cleveland 93
Chicago 106, Oklahoma City 101
Miami 115, Brooklyn 111
L.A. Clippers 99, Dallas 97
Phoenix 132, Orlando 105
Golden State 117, L.A. Lakers 115
Sunday's Games
Boston 105, Atlanta 95
Minnesota 129, Indiana 120
Monday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.