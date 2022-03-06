All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 39 24 .619 —

Boston 39 27 .591 1½

Toronto 34 30 .531 5½

Brooklyn 32 33 .492 8

New York 25 38 .397 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 43 22 .662 —

Atlanta 31 32 .492 11

Charlotte 32 33 .492 11

Washington 29 34 .460 13

Orlando 16 49 .246 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 25 .615 —

Chicago 39 25 .609 ½

Cleveland 37 27 .578 2½

Indiana 22 44 .333 18½

Detroit 17 47 .266 22½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 44 22 .667 —

Dallas 39 25 .609 4

New Orleans 27 37 .422 16

San Antonio 24 40 .375 19

Houston 16 48 .250 27

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 40 23 .635 —

Denver 38 26 .594 2½

Minnesota 36 29 .554 5

Portland 25 38 .397 15

Oklahoma City 20 44 .313 20½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 51 13 .797 —

Golden State 43 21 .672 8

L.A. Clippers 34 31 .523 17½

L.A. Lakers 28 35 .444 22½

Sacramento 24 42 .364 28

___

Saturday's Games

Dallas 114, Sacramento 113

Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117

Memphis 124, Orlando 96

Miami 99, Philadelphia 82

Minnesota 135, Portland 121

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 116

Sunday's Games

Boston 126, Brooklyn 120

Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122

Washington 133, Indiana 123

Utah 116, Oklahoma City 103

Houston 123, Memphis 112

Cleveland 104, Toronto 96

Denver 138, New Orleans 129, OT

New York at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

New York at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

