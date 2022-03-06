All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 39 24 .619 —
Boston 39 27 .591 1½
Toronto 34 30 .531 5½
Brooklyn 32 33 .492 8
New York 25 38 .397 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 43 22 .662 —
Atlanta 31 32 .492 11
Charlotte 32 33 .492 11
Washington 29 34 .460 13
Orlando 16 49 .246 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 25 .615 —
Chicago 39 25 .609 ½
Cleveland 37 27 .578 2½
Indiana 22 44 .333 18½
Detroit 17 47 .266 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 44 22 .667 —
Dallas 39 25 .609 4
New Orleans 27 37 .422 16
San Antonio 24 40 .375 19
Houston 16 48 .250 27
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 40 23 .635 —
Denver 38 26 .594 2½
Minnesota 36 29 .554 5
Portland 25 38 .397 15
Oklahoma City 20 44 .313 20½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 51 13 .797 —
Golden State 43 21 .672 8
L.A. Clippers 34 31 .523 17½
L.A. Lakers 28 35 .444 22½
Sacramento 24 42 .364 28
___
Saturday's Games
Dallas 114, Sacramento 113
Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117
Memphis 124, Orlando 96
Miami 99, Philadelphia 82
Minnesota 135, Portland 121
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 116
Sunday's Games
Boston 126, Brooklyn 120
Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122
Washington 133, Indiana 123
Utah 116, Oklahoma City 103
Houston 123, Memphis 112
Cleveland 104, Toronto 96
Denver 138, New Orleans 129, OT
New York at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.