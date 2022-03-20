EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 43 26 .623 —
Boston 44 28 .611 ½
Toronto 39 31 .557 4½
Brooklyn 37 34 .521 7
New York 30 41 .423 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 24 .662 —
Charlotte 36 35 .507 11
Atlanta 35 36 .493 12
Washington 30 40 .429 16½
Orlando 19 53 .264 28½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 27 .620 —
Chicago 41 29 .586 2½
Cleveland 41 30 .577 3
Indiana 25 47 .347 19½
Detroit 19 52 .268 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 49 23 .681 —
Dallas 43 28 .606 5½
New Orleans 30 41 .423 18½
San Antonio 27 44 .380 21½
Houston 17 54 .239 31½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 45 26 .634 —
Minnesota 42 30 .583 3½
Denver 42 30 .583 3½
Portland 26 44 .371 18½
Oklahoma City 20 51 .282 25
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 58 14 .806 —
Golden State 47 23 .671 10
L.A. Clippers 36 37 .493 22½
L.A. Lakers 30 41 .423 27½
Sacramento 25 48 .342 33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119
Charlotte 129, Dallas 108
Cleveland 113, Detroit 109
Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119
Sunday’s Games
Indiana 129, Portland 98
Memphis 122, Houston 98
New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112
Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85
Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT
Utah 108, New York 93
Boston 124, Denver 104
(n) San Antonio at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
(n) Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.