EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 43 26 .623 —

Boston 44 28 .611 ½

Toronto 39 31 .557 4½

Brooklyn 37 34 .521 7

New York 30 41 .423 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

y-Miami 47 24 .662 —

Charlotte 36 35 .507 11

Atlanta 35 36 .493 12

Washington 30 40 .429 16½

Orlando 19 53 .264 28½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 44 27 .620 —

Chicago 41 29 .586 2½

Cleveland 41 30 .577 3

Indiana 25 47 .347 19½

Detroit 19 52 .268 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 49 23 .681 —

Dallas 43 28 .606 5½

New Orleans 30 41 .423 18½

San Antonio 27 44 .380 21½

Houston 17 54 .239 31½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 45 26 .634 —

Minnesota 42 30 .583 3½

Denver 42 30 .583 3½

Portland 26 44 .371 18½

Oklahoma City 20 51 .282 25

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-Phoenix 58 14 .806 —

Golden State 47 23 .671 10

L.A. Clippers 36 37 .493 22½

L.A. Lakers 30 41 .423 27½

Sacramento 25 48 .342 33½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119

Charlotte 129, Dallas 108

Cleveland 113, Detroit 109

Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 129, Portland 98

Memphis 122, Houston 98

New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112

Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85

Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT

Utah 108, New York 93

Boston 124, Denver 104

(n) San Antonio at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

(n) Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Recommended for You