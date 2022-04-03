All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 49 30 .620 —
Philadelphia 48 30 .615 ½
Toronto 45 33 .577 3½
Brooklyn 40 38 .513 8½
New York 35 44 .443 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Miami 51 28 .646 —
Atlanta 41 37 .526 9½
Charlotte 40 38 .513 10½
Washington 34 44 .436 16½
Orlando 20 59 .253 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 48 30 .615 —
Chicago 45 33 .577 3
Cleveland 43 36 .544 5½
Indiana 25 54 .316 23½
Detroit 23 56 .291 25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 23 .705 —
x-Dallas 49 30 .620 6½
New Orleans 34 43 .442 20½
San Antonio 33 45 .423 22
Houston 20 59 .253 35½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 47 32 .595 —
Utah 46 32 .590 ½
Minnesota 45 34 .570 2
Portland 27 51 .346 19½
Oklahoma City 23 55 .295 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 62 16 .795 —
x-Golden State 49 29 .628 13
L.A. Clippers 38 40 .487 24
L.A. Lakers 31 47 .397 31
Sacramento 29 49 .372 33
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, New York 101
Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115
Miami 127, Chicago 109
Golden State 111, Utah 107
Sunday's Games
Boston 144, Washington 102
Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112
Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118
Detroit 121, Indiana 117
New York 118, Orlando 88
Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108
Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96
San Antonio 113, Portland 92
Miami 114, Toronto 109
Minnesota 139, Houston 132
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.