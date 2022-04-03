All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 49 30 .620 —

Philadelphia 48 30 .615 ½

Toronto 45 33 .577 3½

Brooklyn 40 38 .513 8½

New York 35 44 .443 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

y-Miami 51 28 .646 —

Atlanta 41 37 .526 9½

Charlotte 40 38 .513 10½

Washington 34 44 .436 16½

Orlando 20 59 .253 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 48 30 .615 —

Chicago 45 33 .577 3

Cleveland 43 36 .544 5½

Indiana 25 54 .316 23½

Detroit 23 56 .291 25½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Memphis 55 23 .705 —

x-Dallas 49 30 .620 6½

New Orleans 34 43 .442 20½

San Antonio 33 45 .423 22

Houston 20 59 .253 35½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 47 32 .595 —

Utah 46 32 .590 ½

Minnesota 45 34 .570 2

Portland 27 51 .346 19½

Oklahoma City 23 55 .295 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

z-Phoenix 62 16 .795 —

x-Golden State 49 29 .628 13

L.A. Clippers 38 40 .487 24

L.A. Lakers 31 47 .397 31

Sacramento 29 49 .372 33

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114

Cleveland 119, New York 101

Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115

Miami 127, Chicago 109

Golden State 111, Utah 107

Sunday's Games

Boston 144, Washington 102

Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112

Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118

Detroit 121, Indiana 117

New York 118, Orlando 88

Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108

Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96

San Antonio 113, Portland 92

Miami 114, Toronto 109

Minnesota 139, Houston 132

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Recommended for You