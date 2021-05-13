NBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Philadelphia 47 23 .671 —

x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1

x-New York 39 31 .557 8

Boston 35 35 .500 12

Toronto 27 43 .386 20

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 40 31 .563 —

x-Miami 39 31 .557 ½

Charlotte 33 37 .471 6½

Washington 32 38 .457 7½

Orlando 21 49 .300 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

y-Milwaukee 45 25 .643 —

Indiana 33 37 .471 12

Chicago 30 40 .429 15

Cleveland 22 48 .314 23

Detroit 20 50 .286 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 41 29 .586 —

Memphis 37 33 .529 4

San Antonio 33 37 .471 8

New Orleans 31 39 .443 10

Houston 16 54 .229 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Utah 50 20 .714 —

x-Denver 46 24 .657 4

Portland 41 29 .586 9

Minnesota 22 48 .314 28

Oklahoma City 21 49 .300 29

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-Phoenix 48 21 .696 —

x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 1½

L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 8½

Golden State 37 33 .529 11½

Sacramento 31 39 .443 17½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 120, Washington 116

Cleveland 102, Boston 94

Brooklyn 128, San Antonio 116

Dallas 125, New Orleans 107

Portland 105, Utah 98

L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 122

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers 113, Charlotte 90

Milwaukee 142, Indiana 133

Atlanta 116, Orlando 93

New York 102, San Antonio 98

Miami 106, Philadelphia 94

Chicago 114, Toronto 102

Denver 114, Minnesota 103

Memphis 116, Sacramento 110

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at New York, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

