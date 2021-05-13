NBA Glance
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Philadelphia 47 23 .671 —
x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1
x-New York 39 31 .557 8
Boston 35 35 .500 12
Toronto 27 43 .386 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 40 31 .563 —
x-Miami 39 31 .557 ½
Charlotte 33 37 .471 6½
Washington 32 38 .457 7½
Orlando 21 49 .300 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 45 25 .643 —
Indiana 33 37 .471 12
Chicago 30 40 .429 15
Cleveland 22 48 .314 23
Detroit 20 50 .286 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 41 29 .586 —
Memphis 37 33 .529 4
San Antonio 33 37 .471 8
New Orleans 31 39 .443 10
Houston 16 54 .229 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Utah 50 20 .714 —
x-Denver 46 24 .657 4
Portland 41 29 .586 9
Minnesota 22 48 .314 28
Oklahoma City 21 49 .300 29
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 48 21 .696 —
x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 1½
L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 8½
Golden State 37 33 .529 11½
Sacramento 31 39 .443 17½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 120, Washington 116
Cleveland 102, Boston 94
Brooklyn 128, San Antonio 116
Dallas 125, New Orleans 107
Portland 105, Utah 98
L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 122
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers 113, Charlotte 90
Milwaukee 142, Indiana 133
Atlanta 116, Orlando 93
New York 102, San Antonio 98
Miami 106, Philadelphia 94
Chicago 114, Toronto 102
Denver 114, Minnesota 103
Memphis 116, Sacramento 110
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at New York, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at New York, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.