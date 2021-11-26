All Times CST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 14 5 .737 —

New York 10 9 .526 4

Philadelphia 10 9 .526 4

Boston 10 10 .500 4½

Toronto 9 11 .450 5½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 12 7 .632 —

Washington 12 7 .632 —

Charlotte 13 8 .619 —

Atlanta 11 9 .550 1½

Orlando 4 16 .200 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 13 7 .650 —

Milwaukee 12 8 .600 1

Cleveland 9 10 .474 3½

Indiana 9 12 .429 4½

Detroit 4 15 .211 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 10 7 .588 —

Memphis 9 10 .474 2

San Antonio 5 13 .278 5½

New Orleans 4 16 .200 7½

Houston 2 16 .111 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 12 6 .667 —

Portland 10 9 .526 2½

Denver 9 10 .474 3½

Minnesota 9 10 .474 3½

Oklahoma City 6 13 .316 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 16 2 .889 —

Phoenix 16 3 .842 ½

L.A. Clippers 11 8 .579 5½

L.A. Lakers 10 10 .500 7

Sacramento 7 12 .368 9½

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers 107, Detroit 96

Charlotte 133, Minnesota 115

Phoenix 118, New York 97

Chicago 123, Orlando 88

Atlanta 132, Memphis 100

Indiana 114, Toronto 97

Washington 101, Oklahoma City 99

San Antonio 96, Boston 88

Milwaukee 120, Denver 109

New Orleans at Utah, (n)

Portland at Golden State, (n)

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

