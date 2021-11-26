All Times CST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 14 5 .737 —
New York 10 9 .526 4
Philadelphia 10 9 .526 4
Boston 10 10 .500 4½
Toronto 9 11 .450 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 12 7 .632 —
Washington 12 7 .632 —
Charlotte 13 8 .619 —
Atlanta 11 9 .550 1½
Orlando 4 16 .200 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 7 .650 —
Milwaukee 12 8 .600 1
Cleveland 9 10 .474 3½
Indiana 9 12 .429 4½
Detroit 4 15 .211 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 10 7 .588 —
Memphis 9 10 .474 2
San Antonio 5 13 .278 5½
New Orleans 4 16 .200 7½
Houston 2 16 .111 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 12 6 .667 —
Portland 10 9 .526 2½
Denver 9 10 .474 3½
Minnesota 9 10 .474 3½
Oklahoma City 6 13 .316 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 16 2 .889 —
Phoenix 16 3 .842 ½
L.A. Clippers 11 8 .579 5½
L.A. Lakers 10 10 .500 7
Sacramento 7 12 .368 9½
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers 107, Detroit 96
Charlotte 133, Minnesota 115
Phoenix 118, New York 97
Chicago 123, Orlando 88
Atlanta 132, Memphis 100
Indiana 114, Toronto 97
Washington 101, Oklahoma City 99
San Antonio 96, Boston 88
Milwaukee 120, Denver 109
New Orleans at Utah, (n)
Portland at Golden State, (n)
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, (n)
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.