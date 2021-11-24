All Times CST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 13 5 .722 —
New York 10 8 .556 3
Boston 10 8 .556 3
Philadelphia 10 8 .556 3
Toronto 8 10 .444 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 12 6 .667 —
Washington 11 6 .647 ½
Charlotte 11 8 .579 1½
Atlanta 9 9 .500 3
Orlando 4 14 .222 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 12 6 .667 —
Milwaukee 10 8 .556 2
Cleveland 9 9 .500 3
Indiana 8 11 .421 4½
Detroit 4 13 .235 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 10 7 .588 —
Memphis 9 8 .529 1
San Antonio 4 12 .250 5½
New Orleans 3 16 .158 8
Houston 1 16 .059 9
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 11 6 .647 —
Portland 10 8 .556 1½
Denver 9 9 .500 2½
Minnesota 8 9 .471 3
Oklahoma City 6 11 .353 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 2 .882 —
Phoenix 14 3 .824 1
L.A. Clippers 10 8 .556 5½
L.A. Lakers 9 10 .474 7
Sacramento 6 12 .333 9½
Tuesday's Games
Miami 100, Detroit 92
New York 106, L.A. Lakers 100
Portland 119, Denver 100
Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 104, OT
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Orlando, (n)
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, (n)
Phoenix at Cleveland, (n)
Brooklyn at Boston, (n)
Chicago at Houston, (n)
Detroit at Milwaukee, (n)
Toronto at Memphis, (n)
Utah at Oklahoma City, (n)
Washington at New Orleans, (n)
Atlanta at San Antonio, (n)
Philadelphia at Golden State, (n)
Portland at Sacramento, (n)
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.