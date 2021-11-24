All Times CST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 13 5 .722 —

New York 10 8 .556 3

Boston 10 8 .556 3

Philadelphia 10 8 .556 3

Toronto 8 10 .444 5

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 12 6 .667 —

Washington 11 6 .647 ½

Charlotte 11 8 .579 1½

Atlanta 9 9 .500 3

Orlando 4 14 .222 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 12 6 .667 —

Milwaukee 10 8 .556 2

Cleveland 9 9 .500 3

Indiana 8 11 .421 4½

Detroit 4 13 .235 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 10 7 .588 —

Memphis 9 8 .529 1

San Antonio 4 12 .250 5½

New Orleans 3 16 .158 8

Houston 1 16 .059 9

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 11 6 .647 —

Portland 10 8 .556 1½

Denver 9 9 .500 2½

Minnesota 8 9 .471 3

Oklahoma City 6 11 .353 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 15 2 .882 —

Phoenix 14 3 .824 1

L.A. Clippers 10 8 .556 5½

L.A. Lakers 9 10 .474 7

Sacramento 6 12 .333 9½

Tuesday's Games

Miami 100, Detroit 92

New York 106, L.A. Lakers 100

Portland 119, Denver 100

Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 104, OT

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Orlando, (n)

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, (n)

Phoenix at Cleveland, (n)

Brooklyn at Boston, (n)

Chicago at Houston, (n)

Detroit at Milwaukee, (n)

Toronto at Memphis, (n)

Utah at Oklahoma City, (n)

Washington at New Orleans, (n)

Atlanta at San Antonio, (n)

Philadelphia at Golden State, (n)

Portland at Sacramento, (n)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

