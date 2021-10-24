HOUSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.
Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting. Al Horford finished with 17 points, including 11 in the third quarter, and 10 rebounds.
Dennis Schröder, who started for the injured Jaylen Brown, finished with 18 points and Grant Williams added 18 points off the bench. Boston shot 44% from the field and hit 15 of 47 on 3-pointers.
Second overall pick Jalen Green had the best game in his young career, scoring 30 points including making 8 of 10 on 3-pointers. Christian Wood had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Kevin Porter Jr. added 15 points for Houston, which shot 43% and hit 14 of 32 on 3-pointers.
Boston held a 38-32 advantage in points in the paint and held a 43-40 advantage in rebounds.
76ers 115, Thunder 103
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Seth Curry scored 28 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers are off to a 2-1 start as they work through issues with Ben Simmons, the point guard the team listed as out because of personal reasons.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, and rookie Josh Giddey had 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Thunder. They are 0-3.
Hornets 111, Nets 95
NEW YORK (AP) — LaMelo Ball had a good first three quarters in Brooklyn, then decided it was best if he watched the fourth.
Ish Smith was rolling so well that the Rookie of the Year told Charlotte coach James Borrego to stick with this backup.
“That’s big. That just shows where our growth is,” forward Miles Bridges said. “As long as he’s being mature and we’re all being mature, we’re going to keep winning.”
The Hornets have never done that this well to start a season.
Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Hornets improved to 3-0 for the first time by beating the Brooklyn Nets 111-95 on Sunday.
Ball had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, but it was the Hornets' backups who led them in a dominant final quarter. Cody Martin scored eight of his 12 in the final 12 minutes.
Magic 110, Knicks 104
NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Ross scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic beat the New York Knicks .
Ross was one of six Orlando players to score in double figures as the Magic snapped a season-opening two—game losing streak.
Cole Anthony recorded his first career double-double with 29 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points apiece, and Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba added 10 points each.
Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson recorded double-doubles for the Knicks, who lost their first game after opening the season with consecutive wins. Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds, and Robinson 10 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Rose scored 23 points, R.J. Barrett finished with 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting, and Kemba Walker had 10 points in 19 minutes.