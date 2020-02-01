■ MAVERICKS 123, HAWKS 100: DALLAS — Jalen Brunson scored 27 points in his ninth start of the season, Dorian Finney-Smith added 22 points and Maxi Kleber 18 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-100 on Saturday night in a game between teams with depleted rosters.
Brunson scored 19 points in the first half, nearly surpassing his previous season high of 21. He scored 13 in the second quarter as Dallas took control. Finney-Smith matched his season best.
The Mavericks were missing their top two scorers, Luka Doncic (sprained right ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (recovering from a left knee injury).
■ CELTICS 116, 76ERS 95: BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 32 points and nine rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored nine of his 25 points in a 99-second span that gave Boston the lead for good as the Celtics cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers.
Playing without injured point guard Kemba Walker, the Celtics beat Philadelphia for the first time this season, avoiding a sweep by the team right behind them in the Atlantic Division. It was Boston’s sixth win in its last seven games.
■ CLIPPERS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 106: LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, his ninth straight game with at least that many, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns countered with 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, his fourth consecutive game with 30 or more points, but it wasn’t enough to keep Minnesota from losing its 11th in a row, matching the team’s skid from December.
■ WIZARDS 113, NETS 107: WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Thomas Bryant added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Washington beat Brooklyn.
The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right knee in the fourth quarter. He was held to a season-low 11 points, a night after scoring a season-best 54.
Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 12 straight points for Brooklyn late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, led the Nets with 26 points. Joe Harris had 22 and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 15 rebounds.
■ WARRIORS 131, CAVALIERS 112: CLEVELAND — Glenn Robinson III scored 22 points, Draymond Green tied a career high with 16 assists and Golden State dominated the second half, beating Cleveland in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the NBA standings.
Golden State (11-39) has the NBA’s worst record while Cleveland (13-37) has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
■ KNICKS 92, PACERS 85: INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Morris scored 28 points to lead New York over Indiana.
Julius Randle had 16 points and a season-best 18 rebounds, and Taj Gibson added 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Knicks (14-36), who snapped a two-game skid and won in the series after losing seven straight.
■ HEAT 102, MAGIC 89: ORLANDO, Fla. — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and rookie Tyler Herro came off the bench with 23 to lead the Miami Heat over the Orlando Magic.
Meyers Leonard had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Heat.
FROM WIRE REPORTS