■ MAVERICKS 120, BUCKS 116: MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game winning streak ended Monday night when Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help the Dallas Mavericks hang on for a 120-116 victory even without star guard Luka Doncic.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 48 points and 14 rebounds, but got little support as Milwaukee lost for the first time since a 103-100 setback at Utah on Nov 8.
The winning streak was their longest since a franchise-record 20 consecutive victories by the 1970-71 championship team that featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, and Oscar Robertson.
Dallas led comfortably for most of the fourth quarter until the final half-minute. Tim Hardaway Jr. made the second of two free throws to make it 119-114 with 7.6 seconds left. Antetokounmpo scored on a layup and was fouled, but missed the free throw. Sterling Brown grabbed the offensive rebound, but his putback was blocked by Porzingis.
Doncic, who sprained his ankle Saturday against Miami, is improving. “He is responding well to treatment. He’s off crutches and out of a boot,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s progressing well. He will not play on Wednesday. If there’s any update, it will be Wednesday night.” The 20-year-old Doncic, third in the NBA in scoring at 29.3 points per game, did not travel with the team to Milwaukee.
■ ROCKETS 109, SPURS 107: HOUSTON — Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and the Houston Rockets set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107.
The comeback eclipses the 23-point deficit Houston faced in a 110-107 victory against Portland on Jan. 22, 1977.
The game was tied with 2 1/2 minutes remaining when Houston’s P.J. Tucker hit a 3-pointer from the corner. A layup by Rudy Gay got the Spurs within one with just under a minute left before Harden missed a 3 on the other end.
A 3-pointer by Bryn Forbes rolled on the rim before bouncing out with about 20 seconds to go, and Harden made two free throws to extend the lead to 109-106 with 16.2 seconds left.
Forbes missed another 3 with 10 seconds left, but the Spurs got the ball back when Clint Capela knocked the the ball out of bounds while fighting for a rebound. The Rockets then intentionally fouled two times, and Derrick White made a free throw before purposely missing the second one with 2.7 seconds left. But Westbrook grabbed the rebound to secure the win.
Houston fell behind early in a game where Harden had just nine points on 4-of-17 shooting in the first half. He warmed up after the break and finished 10 of 29.
The Spurs managed just 35 points after setting a season high for first-half scoring. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Forbes had 18 points.
It was the first meeting between the teams since a 135-133 win by the Spurs in double-overtime on Dec. 3 in which a dunk by Harden was wrongly disallowed, leading to a protest by the Rockets. Houston lost the protest, which would have resulted in part of the game being replayed. But the league said it disciplined the officials who got the call wrong and botched the aftermath by not allowing Houston to challenge the ruling.
■ THUNDER 109, BULLS 106: OKLAHOMA CITY — Chris Paul hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 26-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 109-106.
Paul took over in the fourth, going 5 for 5 from deep and scoring 19 of his 30 points. His fourth 3-pointer of the quarter put Oklahoma City ahead 101-100, its first lead since the opening seconds. Paul also had nine rebounds and 10 assists.
The Bulls tied it at 106 before Steven Adams put the Thunder ahead with a free throw and Paul added two more in the final five seconds.
Chicago led 55-29 midway through the second quarter by turning 12 Thunder turnovers into 26 points. Zach LaVine scored 17 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 and Ryan Arcidiacono added 10 while the Bulls shot 58% in the half. LaVine finished with 39 points.
The Thunder pulled within 19 at halftime, with Danilo Gallinari keeping them close with 17 first-half points. Oklahoma City whittled it down to eight after three quarters and an 8-0 run in the final minute of the period.
■ WIZARDS 133, PISTONS 119: DETROIT — Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 35 points in the first quarter, and the Washington Wizards took control with some torrid shooting before holding on for a 133-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons were without injured stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and Washington shot 17 of 21 (81%) from the field in the first quarter. The Wizards also made all three of their 3-point attempts and all six of their free throws in the opening period, building a 43-31 lead.
Detroit rallied after falling behind by 16 in the second quarter, but the Wizards were relentless offensively. Isaiah Thomas returned from a calf injury and scored 23 points for Washington, and Davis Bertans added 17.
Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris each scored 22 points for Detroit.
■ RAPTORS 133, CAVALIERS 113: TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113.
Norman Powell scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 and OG Anunoby 12 as Toronto won for the eleventh time in 14 home games. The Raptors have won back-to-back at home after losing three straight on their own court.
Collin Sexton scored 25 points, Darius Garland had 20 and Tristan Thompson 18 as the Cavaliers lost for the 16th time in 18 games.
