■ PACERS 112, MAVERICKS 109: DALLAS — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored the game’s final six points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-109.
Despite leading for most of the game, the Pacers were down 109-104 with 3:14 to play — but held the Mavericks scoreless the rest of the way.
Oladipo pulled Indiana within one on a jumper with 2:33 to play. Kristaps Porzingis blocked Oladipo’s potential go-ahead layup with 1:08 to play, but Dallas turned it over on its next possession and Oladipo hit a pull-up 17-footer to give Indiana a 110-109 lead.
Courtney Lee missed a 3 for the Mavericks, and Oladipo hit a pair of free throws to finish with 16 points.
Luka Doncic missed two long 3s on Dallas’ final possession and the Pacers rebounded the ball as time expired.
Doncic scored 36 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 20 of his 30 in the second half. But Dallas suffered from a short roster – only 10 players dressed due to injuries and illness – and an off-night from Porzingis, who shot 3 for 17 and scored only nine points.
Porzingis had been averaging 30 points over his past five games. Doncic got him going in the third quarter, assisting on consecutive baskets by Porzingis, the second a cutting dunk that pulled Dallas within 67-64.
■ MAGIC 126, ROCKETS 106: HOUSTON — D.J. Augustin scored 24 points off the bench, Aaron Gordon added 19 and the Orlando Magic got a 126-106 win over slumping Houston to hand the Rockets their fourth straight loss.
The Rockets won six in a row before hitting this rough patch in which they haven’t just lost games but have looked out of sorts in losses to the Knicks, Clippers and Hornets before Sunday’s defeat. Houston’s four-game losing streak matches a season high.
Houston trailed by 25 at halftime in another lackluster performance a day after falling behind 20-0 in a 108-99 loss at Charlotte. During their winning streak the Rockets were looking to move up in the Western Conference standings and get one of the top three seeds. Now they’ve tumbled into sixth place in the West and need to find a way to get back on track before they fall even further with just five weeks left in the regular season.
Russell Westbrook led Houston with 24 points to give him at least 20 in a career-long 33 straight games, but he also topped the Rockets with eight of their 18 turnovers. James Harden scored 23, but made just six of 19 shots and turned the ball over four times.
■ CAVALIERS 132, SPURS 129, OT: CLEVELAND — Andre Drummond returned from a leg injury to score 28 points and add 17 rebounds, and Kevin Love made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 132-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Drummond, who missed the past three games with a strained left calf, put the Cavs up 124-22 with a layup and Love followed with his 3 from the corner 28 seconds later to put Cleveland up by five.
Love had missed his first four attempts from long range before his clutch shot and he finished just 3 of 12 from the field, but added 18 rebounds.
DeMar DeRozan scored 25 and Rudy Gay 19 for the Spurs, who played their sixth straight game without center LaMarcus Aldridge because of a strained right shoulder.