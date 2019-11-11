■ CELTICS 116, MAVERICKS 106: BOSTON — Kemba Walker made a trio of key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Boston beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 in the Celtics’ first game since Gordon Hayward had surgery on his broken left hand.
Daniel Theis chipped in with 11 points and Brad Wanamaker had 10 for Boston, which won its eighth straight game since a season-opening loss at Philadelphia.
Jayson Tatum shot 1 for 18 from the field and scored only five points for the Celtics.
Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (6-4) with 34 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Maxi Kleber had 15 points with eight boards.
Kristaps Porzingis scored just four points on 1-of-11 shooting for Dallas.
The Celtics released a statement during the opening quarter that said Hayward had surgery Monday to repair a fracture in his non-shooting hand. He was injured during their previous game in San Antonio when he collided with LaMarcus Aldridge as the Spurs big man set a screen.
Boston trailed by two before going on an 11-2 spurt over a 1:32 stretch to move ahead 101-94 with 4:11 to play on Walker’s 3 from the right wing. Marcus Smart then converted a three-point play for the Celtics.
■ GRIZZLIES 113, SPURS 109: SAN ANTONIO — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies put a damper on Tony Parker’s jersey retirement by beating the San Antonio Spurs 113-109.
Parker’s uniform was lifted to the rafters alongside fellow Big Three members Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili following the game. They led San Antonio to four of its five championships and have the most wins (541) of any trio in league history.
Jackson was involved in two pivotal plays with the Grizzlies up 111-109 in the final minute. His 3-pointer with 25.5 seconds was overturned when replays determined the Grizzlies forward was out of bounds. Jackson then blocked DeMar DeRozan’s ensuing drive to maintain Memphis’ two-point advantage.
Memphis won a coach’s challenge that overturned a foul that would have put DeRozan on the line with San Antonio trailing 113-109.
Dillon Brooks had 21 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis, which had lost two straight and five of six.
LaMarcus Aldridge had 19 points, Rudy Gay added 18 and DeRozan had 12 as San Antonio suffered its second straight home loss.
■ ROCKETS 122, PELICANS 116: NEW ORLEANS — James Harden scored 39 points, including 13 straight during a stretch of the fourth quarter, and the Houston Rockets beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 122-116.
Russell Westbrook had 26 points and Clint Capela added 11 points and 20 rebounds to help the Rockets to their fourth straight win.
JJ Redick had 24 points, Josh Hart scored 19, and Jrue Holiday added 18 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for New Orleans, which played without leading-scorer Brandon Ingram due to a sore right knee.
The Rockets led 95-82 early in the fourth quarter on Westbrook’s dunk, but the Pelicans pulled to 97-93 on a four-point play by Redick. Harden then took control with his scoring burst in a 2:10 span, ending the run to Houston led 110-93 with 5:20 left.
