■ BULLS 109, MAVERICKS 107: CHICAGO — Coby White scored 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 in his return from a broken left foot and the Chicago Bulls hung on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-107 when Luka Doncic’s desperation heave bounced off the rim.
Denzel Valentine added a season-high 17 points and the Bulls won for just the second time in 12 games even though leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out with a strained left quadriceps.
They outscored Dallas 33-17 in the third quarter to turn a 10-point halftime deficit into an 81-75 lead, and withstood a big push in the final minute.
The Mavericks were trailing 107-99 when Maxi Kleber dunked with 18 seconds left. Delon Wright then got a steal and fed Dorian Finney-Smith for a 3-pointer that made it a three-point game.
Chicago’s Thaddeus Young missed the first free throw before hitting the second with 13 seconds remaining.
Finney-Smith hit another 3 to make it 108-107 with three seconds left before Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr. made the second free throw after missing the first. Finney-Smith then threw a long inbound to Doncic, who barely missed from in front of the scorer’s table.
Porter played 17 minutes and made three 3s in his first appearance since Nov. 6. Valentine surpassed his previous season high of 16 points. White continued his strong run after averaging 30.8 points over his previous four games.
Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 26 points. Doncic scored 23 after sitting out Sunday’s win at Minnesota because of a sprained left thumb. Finney-Smith added 18 points. But with Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry (lower back tightness) sitting out after dominating the previous day, the Mavericks lost for the second time in three games.
■ KNICKS 125, ROCKETS 123: NEW YORK — Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the New York Knicks held on to beat Houston 125-123, snapping the Rockets’ six-game winning streak.
The Knicks pummeled the small-ball Rockets on the boards and in the paint to make a successful first impression in front of Leon Rose, the longtime player agent who was hired Monday as team president.
Julius Randle added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who held on after building a 21-point lead. They ended a nine-game home losing streak against the Rockets with their first victory over them since Jan. 26, 2009 — when Houston coach Mike D’Antoni was on the other sideline.
James Harden had 35 points and eight assists for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and nine rebounds but missed a pull-up jumper on Houston’s final attempt.
Harden missed his first eight tries from beyond the arc to help New York build its big lead. He made his last two of the third quarter and then the Rockets got all the way within one in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
But the Rockets, playing without a traditional center, couldn’t overcome the Knicks’ whopping 65-34 rebounding advantage, or New York’s 64-36 edge in points in the paint.
■ PACERS 116, SPURS 111: SAN ANTONIO — Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, T.J. Warren added 23 and the Indiana Pacers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 after blowing a 15-point lead.
Indiana won its fourth straight, moving into a fifth-place tie with Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference.
Patty Mills scored 24 points to lead San Antonio and Trey Lyles added 20. The Spurs, who have lost eight of 11, dropped four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the West.
San Antonio trailed 84-69 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter before rallying. The Spurs went ahead 102-98 with 6:44 remaining in the game, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers each from Mills and Lonnie Walker IV and an emphatic slam by Walker.
Walker finished with 10 points.
The Pacers regained control by pounding the paint against the undersized Spurs, who were without injured big men LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl.
Indiana was without Victor Oladipo, who suffered swelling in his right knee following the team’s morning shootaround. Pacers coach Nate McMillan said it’s too early to tell how long Oladipo would be out.
The Spurs made their first four shots, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Lyles and Bryn Forbes, in racing to a 10-0 lead.
■ JAZZ 126, CAVALIERS 113: CLEVELAND — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 and the Utah Jazz began a four-game trip against Eastern Conference teams with a 126-113 win over the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, who dressed only nine players and used just seven.
Donovan Mitchell had 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Jazz made 20 3-pointers while staying in the fifth playoff spot out West.
Collin Sexton scored a career-high 32 points and Kevin Love scored 22 for Cleveland, which dropped to 3-4 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Utah was flat for long stretches, and some of that may have had to do with Cleveland’s poor record and depleted roster. The Jazz seemed in control while building an 18-point lead in the fourth, but the Cavs kept fighting and were still within 11 with 6 minutes left.
But Bogdanovic buried a pair of 3-pointers — one coming after one of Gobert’s five blocks — and Utah won for the second time in six games.
The Cavs were missing two starters: center Andre Drummond (strained calf) and rookie point guard Darius Garland (strained groin). They sat on the bench in street clothes along with big man Tristan Thompson, who missed his second straight game with a bruised knee.
■ TRAIL BLAZERS 130, MAGIC 107: ORLANDO, Fla. — C.J. McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 24 to help the Portland Trail Blazers run away from the Orlando Magic 130-107.
Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Trevor Ariza scored 11 as the Blazers ended a 3-game losing streak by outscoring Orlando 38-19 in the final period.
Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Ross scored 23 points, but the Magic struggled offensively in the final period, hitting just six of 21 shots. The 130 points tied a season-high for points allowed by the Magic.
McCollum was the star for the first three quarters, but Trent, subbing for injured All-Star Damian Lillard, took over early the fourth and was the difference maker in the game. He scored 14 points in the quarter, 11 of them while McCollum was taking a much-deserved rest on the bench.
Portland started the final period with an 92-88 lead, but Trent hit three straight jumpers to help kick Portland’s lead up to 103-94 when McCollum returned for the final eight minutes. Turns out, the Blazers didn’t much need him.
Ariza nailed a 3-pointer from the corner and turned it into a four-point play after being fouled. Trent followed with a 3-pointer and the Trail Blazers had a 114-99 lead to sit on for the final five minutes.
■ GRIZZLIES 127, HAWKS 88: ATLANTA — Gorgui Dieng had 17 points and 10 rebounds, leading nine Memphis scorers in double figures, and the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half for a 127-88 win over the cold-shooting Atlanta Hawks.
Memphis, trying to protect its No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff field, has won two straight following five consecutive losses.
Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points with 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Josh Jackson had 15 points and Ja Morant scored 13.
Atlanta suffered its third loss in its last 11 home games. The Hawks were denied their first three-game winning streak of the season. They shot 32.3% from the field, making 32 of 99 shots.
Trae Young led Atlanta with 19 points on 5-of-17 shooting.
Morant was coming off one of his most impressive games. He had 27 points and 14 assists, matching his season high.
■ HEAT 105, BUCKS 89: MIAMI — The Miami Heat stand alone, the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season.
Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic added 15 and the Heat beat the Bucks 105-89 — moving to 2-0 against the NBA’s best team.
Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22 and matched their win total from last season with 19 games remaining. Kendrick Nunn had 13 points and Kelly Olynyk added 11 for Miami.
It was a season-low in points for the Bucks, set for the second straight day after Milwaukee managed only 93 in a win Sunday at Charlotte. The difference was from the 3-point line: Miami was 18 for 37, Milwaukee was 7 for 34.
Brook Lopez led the Bucks (52-9) with 21 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo matched a season-low with 13 points on 6 for 18 shooting, and grabbed 15 rebounds.
