■ SPURS 122, PELICANS 113: DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and San Antonio wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans.
The loss, combined with Portland’s win over Philadelphia later Sunday, eliminated New Orleans from playoff contention.
Dejounte Murray scored 18 for the Spurs. Derrick White added 16 before leaving early in the third quarter with a bruised knee.
JJ Redick scored 31 points with a season-high eight 3-pointers for New Orleans, which got 25 from Williamson and 17 from Brandon Ingram.
The Spurs — bidding to become the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances — moved past idle Phoenix into 10th place in the West, percentage points behind Portland for the No. 9 spot that comes with a berth in the play-in series next weekend.
■ ROCKETS 129, KINGS 112: Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points off the bench and Houston used a big third quarter to pull away and cruise to a victory over Sacramento.
Rivers made six 3-pointers as Houston improved to 4-1 at Disney on a night the Rockets played a second straight game without Russell Westbrook, who has a bruised right quadriceps.
James Harden added 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Houston.
De’Aaron Fox had 26 points for the Kings.