All Times CDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Brooklyn 42 20 .677 —
Philadelphia 40 21 .656 1½
New York 34 28 .548 8
Boston 32 30 .516 10
Toronto 26 36 .419 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 34 28 .548 —
Miami 32 30 .516 2
Charlotte 30 31 .492 3½
Washington 27 34 .443 6½
Orlando 18 43 .295 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 23 .623 —
Indiana 29 32 .475 9
Chicago 26 35 .426 12
Cleveland 21 40 .344 17
Detroit 19 43 .306 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 34 27 .557 —
Memphis 31 29 .517 2½
San Antonio 31 29 .517 2½
New Orleans 27 34 .443 7
Houston 15 47 .242 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Utah 44 17 .721 —
Denver 40 21 .656 4
Portland 33 28 .541 11
Oklahoma City 21 41 .339 23½
Minnesota 19 44 .302 26
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 43 18 .705 —
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 1
L.A. Lakers 36 25 .590 7
Golden State 31 31 .500 12½
Sacramento 25 36 .410 18
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Games
Detroit 100, Atlanta 86
Philadelphia 121, Oklahoma City 90
L.A. Lakers 114, Orlando 103
Toronto 112, Cleveland 96
San Antonio 146, Washington 143, OT
Phoenix 118, New York 110
New Orleans 120, L.A. Clippers 103
Chicago 110, Miami 102
Minnesota 105, Utah 104
Denver 120, Memphis 96
Sacramento 113, Dallas 106
Tuesday’s Games
Portland 133, Indiana 112
Milwaukee 114, Charlotte 104
Oklahoma City 119, Boston 115
Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103
Minnesota 114, Houston 107
Dallas 133, Golden State 103
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, :30 p.m.