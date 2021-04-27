All Times CDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Brooklyn 42 20 .677 —

Philadelphia 40 21 .656 1½

New York 34 28 .548 8

Boston 32 30 .516 10

Toronto 26 36 .419 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 34 28 .548 —

Miami 32 30 .516 2

Charlotte 30 31 .492 3½

Washington 27 34 .443 6½

Orlando 18 43 .295 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 38 23 .623 —

Indiana 29 32 .475 9

Chicago 26 35 .426 12

Cleveland 21 40 .344 17

Detroit 19 43 .306 19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 34 27 .557 —

Memphis 31 29 .517 2½

San Antonio 31 29 .517 2½

New Orleans 27 34 .443 7

Houston 15 47 .242 19½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Utah 44 17 .721 —

Denver 40 21 .656 4

Portland 33 28 .541 11

Oklahoma City 21 41 .339 23½

Minnesota 19 44 .302 26

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 43 18 .705 —

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 1

L.A. Lakers 36 25 .590 7

Golden State 31 31 .500 12½

Sacramento 25 36 .410 18

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday’s Games

Detroit 100, Atlanta 86

Philadelphia 121, Oklahoma City 90

L.A. Lakers 114, Orlando 103

Toronto 112, Cleveland 96

San Antonio 146, Washington 143, OT

Phoenix 118, New York 110

New Orleans 120, L.A. Clippers 103

Chicago 110, Miami 102

Minnesota 105, Utah 104

Denver 120, Memphis 96

Sacramento 113, Dallas 106

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 133, Indiana 112

Milwaukee 114, Charlotte 104

Oklahoma City 119, Boston 115

Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103

Minnesota 114, Houston 107

Dallas 133, Golden State 103

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, :30 p.m.

