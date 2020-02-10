■ JAZZ 123, MAVERICKS 119: DALLAS — Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points before fouling out, Rudy Gobert stayed perfect from the floor against Dallas this season and the Utah Jazz beat the Mavericks 123-119 on Monday night.
Gobert was 7-of-7 shooting after making all eight attempts in Utah’s home victory last month. He finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center has made 17 consecutive shots against Dallas going back to last Feb. 23.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 for the Mavericks in their seventh straight game without injured All-Star point guard Luka Doncic.
The second-year sensation, who has a sprained right ankle, could return for the final game before the All-Star break. The Mavericks are 3-4 in their second stint without Doncic, both because of a right ankle sprain.
Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points apiece, with each hitting key baskets late in the fourth quarter to help the Jazz hang on after they led by 23 points in the first half.
Bogdanovic had a pair of clutch 3-pointers a night after the Croatian forward became the NBA’s first player with multiple buzzer-beaters this season, hitting a 3 that beat the Rockets in Houston 114-113.
Mitchell, who was 8 of 12, connected on a tough turnaround jumper for a late seven-point lead. Utah shot a season-high 59% and was 15 of 35 from long range.
Clarkson was 10 of 17 and had eight assists and five rebounds. He fouled out with four minutes remaining as the Jazz won their third straight.
■ NUGGETS 127, SPURS 120: DENVER — Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Nuggets rally from 23 down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-120.
Denver scored 74 points in the second half, a season high, and outscored San Antonio by 21 after halftime. The Nuggets have won three in a row and six of their last seven.
Paul Millsap, who had 22 off the bench, helped spark the comeback on his 35th birthday. He had 16 points in the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer early in the fourth.
Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds while battling foul trouble trying to guard LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs forward had 33 points to lead all scorers.
The Spurs, on an extended eight-game road trip, have lost the first five despite leading for most of the way. They scored 40 in the first quarter, led 67-53 at halftime and quickly extended it to 22 points. Aldridge, who scored all 17 of his first-half points in the first 10:31 of the game, added seven more to increase the San Antonio advantage to 86-63 lead.
The Nuggets mounted a furious rally in the final 3:14 to cut the Spurs’ lead to 93-89 after three, and then took their first lead on Millsap’s 3-pointer with 9:01 left.
■ RAPTORS 137, TIMBERWOLVES 126: TORONTO — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126.
Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 as the Raptors won their 16th straight home meeting with Minnesota.
Lowry returned after missing Saturday’s win over Brooklyn because of whiplash, but center Serge Ibaka sat because of flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.
■ BUCKS 123, KINGS 111: MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points apiece to lead Milwaukee to the victory without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a son whose birth he announced earlier Monday on his Twitter account.
Milwaukee trailed 90-88 after three quarters, but opened the final period with 13 consecutive points.
■ NETS 106, PACERS 105: INDIANAPOLIS — Spencer Dinwiddie made a 21-foot jumper with 5 seconds left, lifting Brooklyn to the victory.
Dinwiddie finished with 21 points.
The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds and wasn’t decided until Malcolm Brogdon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short. Brooklyn has won two straight at Indianapolis for the first time since 2012-13.
■ MAGIC 135, HAWKS 126: ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon scored 26 points for Orlando, and Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
The Magic shot 52.6% from the field and made a season-high 18 3-pointers in their highest-scoring game this season. Evan Fournier added 22 points, and Terrence Ross had 21.
Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists for Atlanta. John Collins scored 22 points, and Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points and nine rebounds .
■ HORNETS 87, PISTONS 76: DETROIT — Miles Bridges scored 18 points, helping Charlotte stop a five-game slide.
The win was Charlotte’s 10th straight against Detroit, including two consecutive 4-0 season sweeps. The Hornets are 13-36 against the rest of the league and had lost 13 of their previous 14 games.
Malik Monk added 16 points for the Hornets, and Devonte’ Graham had 14 points and 11 assists.