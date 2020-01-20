■ SPURS 120, SUNS 118: PHOENIX — Derrick White scored a season-high 25 points, Bryn Forbes added 24 and the San Antonio Spurs coughed up a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat the Phoenix Suns 120-118.
San Antonio led 78-58 midway through the third quarter and 96-83 going into the fourth, but Phoenix chipped away. Suns center Deandre Ayton made two free throws with 3:55 left that tied it 108-all. Ricky Rubio hit a layup while drawing a foul, adding the free throw to push the Suns ahead for the first time at 113-111 with 2:55 left.
Forbes hit his eighth 3-pointer with 2:33 remaining to put the Spurs back up 114-113.
The Suns trailed 119-117 with 6.4 seconds left and Rubio had a chance to tie the game with two free throws, but missed the first attempt before making the second. San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge responded by making one of two free throws to push the Spurs ahead 120-118 with 5.6 seconds left.
■ THUNDER 112, ROCKETS 107: HOUSTON — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Danilo Gallinari had 25 and Oklahoma City rallied for the road win.
Paul scored 27 in the first half against his former team. Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime, carried the Thunder after the break.
Houston star Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against his former team. James Harden scored 29 points but was astonishingly inefficient, making 1 of 17 3-point attempts.
The Rockets have dropped a season-high four in a row.
■ CELTICS 139, LAKERS 107: BOSTON — Kemba Walker scored 20 points to end a career-long personal losing streak against LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum scored 27 to lead the Boston Celtics past the Los Angeles Lakers 139-107 and send the top team in the Western Conference to its biggest loss of the season.
Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who had won 10 of their previous 11 games.
■ 76ERS 117, NETS 111: NEW YORK — Ben Simmons tied a career high with 34 points and added 12 rebounds and 12 assists, carrying Philadelphia to the victory.
Announced as the Eastern Conference player of the week during the game, Simmons got a good start on winning the next week’s award, too. He shot 12 for 14 from the field in his career-best fifth straight game with 20 or more points, finishing with his fourth triple-double of the season.
■ BUCKS 111, BULLS 98: MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and scored his 10,000th career point, and the Bucks beat the Bulls to sweep the season series.
Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. He reached 10,000 points on a jump hook with 4:30 remaining in the fourth.
■ NUGGETS 107, TIMBERWOLVES 100: MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Porter Jr. posted his second double-double in three games with 20 points and 14 rebounds, helping the short-handed Nuggets to the road win.
Jerami Grant scored 19 points for the Nuggets, who again had three of their top five scorers absent — Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Gary Harris Jr. — and were playing on back-to-back nights. Nikola Jokic had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
■ HEAT 118, KINGS 113, OT: MIAMI — Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points, James Johnson added 22 on 9-for-11 shooting and Miami improved its NBA-best home record to 19-1.
Goran Dragic scored 18 and Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who also lead the NBA with a 7-0 overtime record this season.
■ PELICANS 126, GRIZZLIES 116: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jrue Holiday matched his season high with 36 points in his return after a seven-game absence, and the Pelicans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers.
New Orleans ended Memphis’ seven-game winning streak.
■ WIZARDS 106, PISTONS 100: WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Ian Mahinmi added 21, helping Washington snap a three-game losing streak.
Beal passed Wes Unseld for fourth place on the team’s career scoring list.
■ RAPTORS 122, HAWKS 117: ATLANTA — Norman Powell scored 27 points for Toronto, including 17 in the final period.
Toronto led 112-91 before surviving a late comeback by the Hawks, who pulled within two points at 117-115. Fred VanVleet, who had 20 points, sank three free throws with 14.2 seconds remaining after he was fouled by John Collins, pushing the lead to five points.
Trae Young had 42 points and 15 assists for Atlanta.
■ KNICKS 106, CAVALIERS 86: CLEVELAND — Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points, powering the Knicks to the road win.
New York took over in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland 30-14. The Knicks led 79-64 going into the fourth and pushed the margin to 21 in the final minutes.
■ MAGIC 106, HORNETS 83: CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Evan Fournier scored 26 points and Orlando handed Charlotte its seventh consecutive loss.
Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which closed out a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross added 19 points.