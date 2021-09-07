BOSTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice and, at 41 years old, became the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 12-7 Wednesday night.
Mike Zunino also homered twice and Jordan Luplow connected for the team with the best record in the American League and the highest-scoring club in the majors.
Rays rookie Wander Franco went 0 for 4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 37 games and passing Mickey Mantle (1951-52) for the longest by an AL player under 21 years old. The 20-year-old Franco now trails only Frank Robinson, who reached in 43 straight in 1956.
The Rays won their seventh straight road game and increased their AL East lead to 9 1/2 games over New York.
Cruz hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a solo drive in the fifth, giving him 447 in his career and his eighth 30-homer season. He passed David Ortiz (38 in 2016) and Darrell Evans (34 in 1987), who were both 40 when they hit the mark.
Blue Jays 5, Yankees 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and surging Toronto beat skidding New York after Yankees Gerrit Cole exited early with a hamstring injury.
Cole (14-7) was pulled in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness. He allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Semien extended his career high with his 38th homer and seventh against the Yankees this year It was the sixth homer in six games for Semien.
Toronto won its sixth straight and for the ninth time in 10 games. New York dropped its fourth straight.
Steven Matz (11-7) allowed one run over six innings and matched his career high for wins. He struck out six, walked none and withstood several long outs to the warning track.
Reds 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and Cincinnati got a sorely needed victory, topping Chicago.
Cincinnati had dropped seven of nine to lose ground in the NL playoff race. The Reds began the day one game back of San Diego for the second wild card.
They rebounded behind Miley (12-5), who allowed one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked none.
Braves 8, Nationals 5
ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and Atlanta beat Washington.
Albies, who had four RBIs and went deep for the fourth straight game, put the Braves up 5-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.
Luke Jackson (2-2) earned the win after replacing Tyler Matzek. Will Smith recorded his 31st save in 35 chances after facing the minimum in the ninth. Harper (0-2) took the loss.
Twins 3, Indians 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s return from injury.
Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of seven against the Indians.
Gant (5-9) didn’t allow a run on three hits. The right-hander had been winless since May 26 for St. Louis — a span of 27 appearances. Four Twins relievers finished the combined seven-hitter with Alex Colomé working the ninth for his 13th save.
The Indians failed to homer for the first time in 20 games, ending the longest streak in club history.
Pirates 3, Tigers 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and Pittsburgh dealt Detroit its ninth loss in 13 games.
Gamel also made an outstanding catch in left field, slamming into the fence to take away a potential extra-base hit from Derek Hill with two runners on in the sixth.
Ke’Bryan Hayes added two hits for the Pirates, who have won the first two games of the series following an 0-for-6 trip to Chicago.
Miguel Cabera went 3 for 4 with a double for the Tigers, raising his career hits total to 2,967.
Sam Howard (3-4) got the win and Chris Stratton worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his third save. Alex Lange (0-2) took the loss.
Orioles 7, Royals 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and Baltimore topped Kansas City.
DJ Stewart and Austin Hays also connected for Baltimore, which evened the four-game series at one apiece.
Orioles right-hander Mike Baumann (1-0) made his major league debut in the fifth inning and retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced.
Carlos Santana hit his 19th home run for the Royals, who are 9-4 in their last 13 road games after going 19-37 in their first 46.
Jackson Kowar (0-3) allowed six runs and five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks over six innings.