Longview’s Willie Nelson may share a name with an all-time musician, but his football resume is already more accomplished than the career of the former Abbott High School player.
On Friday, the Lobo standout announced his future college football program when he tweeted his commitment to Oklahoma State University. He also has offers from Colorado, Incarnate Word, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas State, and UTSA.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Longview defensive back is coming off a successful junior campaign that included 80 tackles, seven pass break-ups, five interceptions, two tackles for loss, and one defensive touchdown in 2022, and helped his team earn a 14-1 season record during an advancement to the Class 5A Division I state semifinal against Aledo.
Nelson was recently named to the 2022 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team. He was a member of the second-team's secondary.
As a sophomore in 2021, Nelson earned 76 tackles, eight interceptions, seven pass break-ups, four tackles for loss, two defensive touchdowns, and one forced fumble during Longview’s 9-4 season record and run to the Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal against Denton Ryan.