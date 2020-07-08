Two Smith County residents have died due to COVID-19, which makes the new death count seven people, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
An 87 year-old woman and a 95-year old man both resided from Tyler died from the virus, NET Health said Wednesday.
Sixty-six new cases were also announced for Smith County for a current total of 1,164.
From NET Health:
Sixty-six (66) new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported today in Smith County, and all of today's new cases were laboratory confirmed reports from hospitals and local community health clinics. The total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Smith County has increased to eleven hundred sixty-four (1,164).
Our daily reports of any and all new COVID-positive cases from every local mobile testing site, from every hospital, and from every community clinic since COVID-19 arrived in East Texas in early March 2020 do not include positive antibody tests.
All of our 2,571 laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 results within our 7-county region are all positive results from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that analyze samples from a person's nose or throat.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.
More information about free COVID-19 testing locations, community strategies to control the spread, and access to local social services are listed at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org