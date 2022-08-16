Josh Worsham is getting reacquainted with the halls of Pine Tree Junior High as he returns to the campus where he spent part of his formative years, this time as its new assistant principal.
"I went to this campus, so it's kind of weird being back in it," he said. "Every time I turn down a hallway, I have a flashback of ... eighth and ninth grade when I was here."
Worsham is beginning his first school year with Pine Tree ISD. He has a bachlor's degree in kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University, two master's degrees from Texas A&M Commerce — one in education administration and another in curriculum instruction — and is working on getting his Ph.D. in curriculum from Texas Tech University.
Before joining Pine Tree ISD, Worsham worked at Longview ISD for nearly 10 years, where he was a teacher, an instructional coach and principal at Ware Elementary. As a teacher at Forest Park Middle School, Worsham started a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program that he spread to other LISD campuses, he said.
Pine Tree currently offers its CEER (Communications, Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Robotics) program, which Worsham equated to a STEM program and said is something he wants to expand.
"I'm excited to work with some of our science teachers and our math teachers and people in the CEER program to grow (it) a little bit ... and progress some of their use of technology," Worsham said. "That's a big thing I'm always pushing is useful technology in the classroom, not wasteful technology."
Despite being a Pine Tree alum, Worsham said there are many changes in the district he's had to adapt to since coming on board. His wife, Ali, also teaches in the district and is an instructional coach at Parkway Elementary, he said. Now that both of them work in the district, they often sit together in the evening to go over what new thing they learned or what was different that day, he said.
Worsham said returning to Pine Tree was in part spurred by his wife wanting to move and partly because of the chance to work with principal Lisa Sawyer, with whom he worked at Forest Park. He said he also liked the idea of returning to the district that inspired him to go into education.
"I had really, really good teachers and coaches when I was at Pine Tree High School ... I was a pretty average student, and I had some that would just not let me be average. They wouldn't let me be mediocre, and they really showed me that I was capable of a lot more than I ever thought I was," Worsham said.
With classes set to start Wednesday, Worsham said he is anticipating a lot of movement and has been preparing to give students frequent directions on where they're supposed to be, he said.
"That first day's always crazy with schedules — it's getting kids where they're going ... and a lot of that is that they need to walk their schedule. So, I know I'm going to be in the hallways just directing people most of the day," Worsham said.
Overall, Worsham said he is excited to be back at Pine Tree, working with a team in a district that has strong leadership that focuses on the students and their needs, he said. He added that he doesn't see himself anywhere else anytime soon .
"It feels like home. It just feels great. This particular campus has been amazing. I've only been here for like a month and working with my administration team and some of our teachers has been phenomenal. Everybody shares the vision to do what we need to do for kids, and it's just great environment," Worsham said.