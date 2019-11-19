New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas gestures during a news conference in January 2015 in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico's top prosecutor wants to create a special investigative unit to guard against hate crimes and terrorism in response to the August mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso. Balderas asked the Legislature on Tuesday to provide funding for five new employees as a precaution against potential attacks on public schools, retail stores and other vulnerable public venues.