A sports comedy featuring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno tops the DVD releases for the week of May 2.
“80 for Brady”: Based on a true story, a group of octogenarian women who are also Tom Brady superfans make their way to Houston for a wild weekend at the 2017 Super Bowl.
“Based on the trailers and ads for ‘80 for Brady,’ featuring these iconic actresses in bedazzled New England Patriots jerseys and an eye-searingly offensive blonde wig on Jane Fonda, the outlook seemed dire for this sassy football comedy,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “It’s a relief to report that ‘80 for Brady’ has a case of ‘bad trailer,’ and that the resulting film is funnier and more charming than expected.”
Also new on DVD May 2
“Champions”: This sports comedy from director Bobby Farrelly stars Woody Harrelson as a basketball coach who receives 90 days of community service for a DUI and has to coach a team of adults with intellectual disabilities.
“Baby Ruby”: The walls of reality come crashing down for a young woman, an influencer entering motherhood, in this psychological thriller.
“Of an Age”: A touching coming-of-age story about a young gay man discovering kinship with his friend’s brother while getting ready to graduate high school in Australia.
“Supercell”: Skeet Ulrich, Alec Baldwin and the late Anne Heche star in this action film that follows the teenage son of a legendary tornado chaser who is eager to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“The Ritual Killer”: Thriller in which a police detective partners with a college professor to investigate a series of ritualistic murders. With Cole Hauser and Morgan Freeman.
“Deep Impact”: Featuring the aforementioned Morgan Freeman as the president of the United States, this 4K Ultra HD edition marks the 25th anniversary of the disaster epic about a comet colliding with Earth. Also starring Robert Duvall, Taa Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave, Leelee Sobieski and Maximilian Schell.
“Star Wars: Original Trilogy:” As part of Disney’s 100th anniversary, Episodes IV-VI of the seminal sci-fi franchise — “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” — are getting a 4K/Blu-ray SteelBook release.
“Wings of Desire”: Two-disc 4K/Blu-ray set from Criterion of German filmmaker Wim Wenders’ 1987 classic starring Bruno Ganz as an angel overlooking Berlin.
Out on Digital HD May 2
“Moving On”: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin unite for their second film of the year, as college friends who reconnect at a friend’s funeral and decide to take revenge on the husband of the deceased, who wronged them years prior.
