U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, standing with victims of childhood sexual abuse, speaks at an event Monday held by Safe Horizon, a nonprofit victim services agency, in front of Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan residence as they raise awareness for New York State's Child Services Act. During the news conference, Berman said Britain's Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who want to interview him about his dealings with the late millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.