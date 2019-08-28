New state laws kicking in on Sunday will follow Texans right out onto the lake this Labor Day weekend.
"If your boat is 26 feet in length, it applies," Game Warden Todd Long said, describing a new requirement that boats have a working ignition kill switch — if the craft is new enough to have come with the feature from the factory.
Kari's Law, named for a teen who was fatally injured by a boat propeller in 2012, is one of more than 100 new laws that go into effect Sunday. It does not require owners of older model boats to add the kill switch, which usually is a physical link from the ignition to the driver's waist.
"(It's required) only if it came from the factory with this thing, it needs to be attached," said Long, the Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden assigned to Gregg County. "It includes personal water craft. The first year, we are trying to educate the public. This thing is going to save your life."
Game wardens will be out this weekend, adding kill switch checks to their menu of monitoring for life vests, working lights and other gear required on Texas lakes. Capt. Mike Hanson of Rusk added that officers will not be focused on tickets in most kill-switch inspections.
"It'll be verbal and written warnings," Hanson said. "There would have to be extenuating circumstances (to draw a ticket)."
Texans will be allowed to carry or possess handguns in more situations under several laws that fire off on Sunday.
They no longer are subject to being charged when carrying handguns while evacuating disaster areas, for one. Apartment dwellers no longer can be forbidden by landlords from keeping guns of any type of firearm, and foster parents will be allowed to own guns but must store them separately from ammunition.
An attorney general's opinion previously said the state's open carry law includes churches, but the legislature put it into a law that also takes effect Sunday.
"The language was kind of confusing, and a lot of people were misinterpreting it," the aid to the bill's author, New Braunfels Republican Sen. Donna Campbell said Thursday.
Both the Revs. Dennis Bragdon of Our Redeemer Lutheran and Donnie Barron of Calvary Baptist, said no one had been confused or asked them about carrying handguns to worship. Both churches continue to let congregants come to services armed.
"No question like that has been addressed to me," Bragdon said.
Some 1.4 million Texans trapped by the financial burden of surcharges on tickets based on their driving record will get a reprieve come Sunday — on the surcharges, not the tickets. Lawmakers earlier this year repealed the Driver Responsibility Program, which proved burdensome for many and subjected them to jail — and the additional expenses that brought.
Sunday will bring celebration to a growing Texas microbrewery community. While brew pubs, such as Oil Horse Saloon in Longview and Gilmer Brewing Co., won't be affected by the new law — and where patrons already can walk out the door with a 64-ounce "growler" of homemade brew — larger producers known as production breweries have been foaming at the mouth for Texas to allow them to sell six packs and cases of their homemade product.
"This does a lot of things for us," said Jared Chacon, marketing director for True Vine Brewing Co. on Earl Campbell Parkway in the Rose City. "It put Texas breweries on even footing with the rest of the breweries in the country. We're ready to show the country what we're doing down here."
That's reason to celebrate, and at noon Sunday a party will break out at the five-year-old Tyler business.
"We're opening at noon — we usually close on Sundays," Chacon said. "We're actually working together with (Tyler brew pub) ETEX Brewing here. They are bringing their food truck."
Thirsty Texans who'd rather stay home than venture out for beer and wine will be able to have it delivered by any outlet authorized to sell alcohol. Don't start dialing at noon on Sunday, though. Stores will have to set up deliveries, possibly through existing food delivery services such as Waitr.
Waitr Media Relations Director Dean Turcol said the company is leaning toward including beer and wine in its protocol, but no decision has been made.
"Waitr is excited about alcohol delivery, but needs to examine the specifics of the legislation passed in order to better assess when it can operationalize this practice," Turcol said. “We see alcohol delivery as a potential step forward in consumer choice, and it would also be an excellent way for our restaurant partners to further grow their businesses. While we explore opportunities to participate in the future, we are currently unable to provide specific dates on when you might see alcohol delivered by Waitr. "