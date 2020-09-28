This September 2019 photo provided by Danielle Luna, shows Iraqi born refugee Bilal Alobaidi at his naturalization ceremony. Alobaidi, who arrived in the U.S. in December 2013, was resettled in Phoenix, a desert city with sweltering weather similar to that of native Mosul. The former social worker with the International Organization of Migration in Iraq now works for the nongovernmental group International Rescue Committee in Arizona, helping newly arrived refugees find apartments and jobs. (Danielle Luna via AP)