President Joe Biden holds House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand Thursday as they talk after signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. In the background Vice President Kamala Harris hugs Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue.