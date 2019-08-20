ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont sued the federal government Tuesday over new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers.
The states and city join a growing list of entities suing over the change, one of the Republican administration's most aggressive moves to restrict legal immigration.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said the new rules fly in the face of American values and 100 years of case law.
"Generations of citizens landed on the welcoming shores of Ellis Island with nothing more than a dream in their pockets," she said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "The Trump Administration's thinly veiled efforts to only allow those who meet their narrow ethnic, racial and economic criteria to enter our nation is a clear violation of our laws and our values."