An electronic sign board urging citizens to stay home and stop the spread of the coronavirus is seen displayed above a road in the foreground of One World Trade Center in New York, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. New York City's mayor prepared Sunday to order his city behind closed doors in an attempt to slow a pandemic that has swept across the globe and threatened to make the city of 8.5 million one of the world's biggest coronavirus hot spots. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)