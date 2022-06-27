Hidden in plain sight is how Steven Chamblee, executive director of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, plans to install about 328 newly acquired plant identification labels throughout the center’s garden.
Chamblee spent Friday morning double-checking the labels for typos and accuracy.
“If you want to do a good job at it, creating and installing plant labels is a rather time-consuming and exacting process,” Chamblee said.
The new labels will display the common names of the plants first, followed by the nomenclature (the scientific names for the plants), and a QR code. When scanned with a person’s phone, the QR code will direct them to a website with information about the plant.
“I tried to use local universities with good horticulture programs so if the Texas A&M website has a good description of that plant, I have the code going to them,” Chamblee said. “If they did not have the plant or a good description of that plant, I generally had the code directed to the Missouri Botanic Garden but there are a few out there that had to be directed elsewhere.”
Chamblee said this is the first stage of labels to be put out in the garden; it’s an ongoing project for the center.
The center has about 600 species of plants in the garden, Chamblee said. He believes the new labels will be beneficial to everyone, including Texas native plant experts.
“I think there are about 5,500 species of native plants in Texas,” he said. “You can be a native plant expert. Let’s say you know 600 species of plants native to Texas, that's still quite a lot you don’t know about.”
Chamblee installed the first plant identification label Friday morning in front of a Jim’s Little Guy Baldcypress tree that he planted his first day on the job. He hopes to finish installing the labels by the end of this week.
“The trick to installing plant identification labels is they have to be fully visible, completely easy to find, yet totally hidden so they don’t drive photographers crazy,” Chamblee said. “So, they have to be hidden in plain sight.”
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is located at 706 W. Cotton Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.