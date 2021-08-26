The 14th annual East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team consists of players from the combined coverage areas of the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Marshall News Messenger, Panola Watchman, Kilgore News Herald, Lufkin Daily News, Jacksonville Progress and Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, covering teams North to Texarkana, East to Waskom, West to Athens and South to Diboll.

The voting panel included Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress and John Kreuger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Brandon Tennison of Gilmer joins a list that includes Tyrik Rollison of Sulphur Springs (2008), Traylon Shead of Cayuga (2009), Trey Metoyer of Whitehouse (2010), Del Barnes of Henderson (2011), Greg Ward of John Tyler (2012), Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse (2013), Larry Pryor of Sulphur Springs (2014), Zach Hall of Tyler Lee (2015), Jeremiah Crawford of Mineola (2016), Keontay Ingram of Carthage (2017), Gunner Capps of Carthage (2018), Haynes King of Longview (2019) and Jordan Jenkins of Lindale (2020).

On the defensive side, Carthage's Kip Lewis joins a list that includes Jamarkus McFarland of Lufkin (2008), Ashton Dorsey of John Tyler (2009), Steve Edmond of Daingerfield (2010), Dalton Santos of Van (2011), DeMarkus Lathan of Longview (2012), Josh Walker of Gilmer (2013), Daylon Mack of Gladewater (2014), Demarco Boyd of Gilmer (2015), Lagarryon Carson of Liberty-Eylau (2016), Demarvion Overshown of Arp (2017), Carl Williams of Lufkin (2018) and Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove (2019 and 2020).

14th annual East Texas Preseason Dream Team

OFFENSIVE MVP: BRANDON TENNISON

School: Gilmer

Position: Quarterback

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 183

By the numbers: Listed as a running back to start the 2020 season, Tennison quickly took over as the starting quarterback and led the Buckeyes to the Class 4A Division II state title game. Along the way, he completed 241 of 380 passes for 3,866 yards and 40 touchdowns while carrying 78 times for 985 yards and 10 more scores. He has given a verbal pledge to UTSA, which is coached by former Gilmer head coach Jeff Traylor

DEFENSIVE MVP: KIP LEWIS

School: Carthage

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 205

By the numbers: Lister, who has given a verbal pledge to Oklahoma, recorded 140 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries for Class 4A Division II state champion Carthage

BRAYSON MCHENRY

School: Texas High

Position: Quarterback

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 190

By the numbers: 171 of 283, 2,940 yards, 36 TD, 4 interceptions

JAMARION MILLER

School: Tyler Legacy

Position: Running back

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 200

By the numbers: 194 carries, 1,666 yards (8.6 per carry), 20 TD with long of 92 yards and no fumbles. Caught 29 passes for 468 yards and 8 TD with no fumbles. Verbal to Texas

BRYSON DONNELL

School: Tyler Legacy

Position: Running back

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 200

By the numbers: 165 carries, 1,159 yards (7.0 per carry), 12 TD with one fumble. Caught 13 passes for 92 yards and 1 TD with no fumbles. Verbal to Texas Tech

DAWSON PENDERGRASS

School: Mineola

Position: Running back

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 210

By the numbers: 144 carries, 1,274 yards, 19 TD. Caught 34 passes for 579 yards and 7 TD. Offers from Baylor, Arkansas and UTSA

TESEAN HAMILTON

School: Waskom

Position: Fullback

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 190

By the numbers: 1,193 rushing yards and 21 TD. District Offensive MVP and All-ET fullback in 2020

JALEN HALE

School: Longview

Position: Receiver

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 180

By the numbers: 39 catches, 700 yards, 11 TD. Holds 30-plus offers, including Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and Florida State

D.J. ALLEN

School: Gladewater

Position: Receiver

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 195

By the numbers: 59 catches, 1,316 yards, 17 TD. Has multiple offers, including USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, Auburn, Arkansas and Baylor

ROHAN FLUELLEN

School: Gilmer

Position: Receiver

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 171

By the numbers: 66 catches, 964 yards in 2020. First team all state receiver also had 7 interceptions on defense

DE’QUALIN VAUGHN

School: Longview

Position: Tight end

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 255

By the numbers: Started all 12 games on the OL for the Lobos in 2020, but moves to TE this season

ZACHARY CARLISLE

School: Carthage

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 324

By the numbers: Started ever game for state champions last season and graded out at 90 percent

JOHN HESTER

School: Hawkins

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 295

By the numbers: 45 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed in 2020. Graded out at 98 percent. Verbal to University of New Mexico

DONOVAN JORDAN

School: Tyler Legacy

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 280

By the numbers: 26 pancakes, 19 knockdowns and one sack allowed. Offers from UTEP, New Mexico and Furman

VICTOR SHAW

School: Pleasant Grove

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 275

By the numbers: Has offers on both sides of the ball from Baylor, TCU, Houston and UTSA

EZEQUIEL VASQUEZ

School: Waskom

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 295

By the numbers: Graded out at 88 percent. First team all-district for team that was top three in the state in rushing offense in Class 3A

LEQUINETIN SEARCY

School: Daingerfield

Position: Defensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 265

By the numbers: 111 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, six QB pressures

JORDAN RENAUD

School: Tyler Legacy

Position: Defensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 250

By the numbers: 247Sports No. 27 player in the nation, No. 9 DL and No. 5 player in Texas. Has 17 offers, including Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, Miami and Michigan

TREY FITE

School: Tatum

Position: Defensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-6, 220

By the numbers: 63 tackles, six sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three passes defended, one foced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two QB knockdowns and six QB pressures. Offers from Arkansas, Kansas State and Washington State among others

TORAMI DIXON

School: West Rusk

Position: Defensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 235

By the numbers: 111 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, 12 QB pressures

TRE EMORY

School: Mount Pleasant

Position: Defensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 290

By the numbers: 78 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, three passes defended, two furced fumbles, three fumble recoveries. Has 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss over past two seasons. Verbal to Baylor

DEVEAN ISAAC

School: Longview

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 205

By the numbers: 66 tackles, six sacks, 13 tackles for loss

DEE LEWIS

School: Daingerfield

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 235

By the numbers: 129 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, one interception, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries

CHRISTIAN BATES

School: Pittsburg

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 250

By the numbers: 107 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, six QB pressures, three fumble recoveries. Has 255 tackles, 34 tackles for loss past two seasons

COLTON WIDEMON

School: Lindale

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 208

By the numbers: 114 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries

BRANDON KING

School: Carthage

Position: Defensive back

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 150

By the numbers: 53 tackles, nine interceptions in 2020. Had four interceptions and two pick sixes in the state championship game against Gilmer

JAYLEN MCMILLIAN

School: Diboll

Position: Defensive back

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 204

By the numbers: 112 tackles, 18 tackles for loss in 2020

AARON SEARS

School: Tyler Legacy

Position: Defensive back

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 180

By the numbers: 86 tackles, three interceptions, 9 passes defended

ZAY THOMAS

School: Waskom

Position: Defensive back

Ht/Wt: 5-7, 150

By the numbers: Six interceptions. Earned first team all-state and all-district honors and was honorable mention All East Texas

CHRIS BALDAZO

School: Kilgore

Position: Kicker

Ht/Wt: 5-8, 160

By the numbers: 64-66 PAT, 7-10 FG with long of 43 yards

BUCK BUCHANAN

School: Marshall

Position: Punter

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 175

By the numbers: Averaged 29.5 yards on 43 punts with a long of 58 yards, placing nine inside opponent’s 20-yard line. Also a potential all-state kicker. Has offers from Yale, Air Force and Louisiana Tech

RYAN HARRIS

School: Beckville

Position: Utility

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 205

By the numbers: Rushed for 2,127 yards and 31 TD, passed for 733 yards and six TD and had four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, finished with 100 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two blocked punts

