California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday, June 3, 2023, that he and Attorney General Rob Bonta met with migrants flown to Sacramento from Texas, and that he is working with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office as well as area nonprofits “to ensure the people who have arrived are treated with respect and dignity, and get to their intended destination as they pursue their immigration cases.” (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS)