ETX View Fashion Shoot Thursday, February 4, 2021, at KRS Jet Center. Chelsee Dorgan, left, general manager of Bubba’s 33 in Longview, wears a grey fur jacket, $52, Kan Kan black jeans, $48, and snake print boots, $55, all from ASH Boutique. Ally Honeycutt, owner of ASH Boutique, wears a leopard jumpsuit, $36, white chunky boots, $50, Gucci-inspired belt, $25, gold hoop earrings, $20, double layer chain gold necklace, $35, gold braided ring, $15, and gold bracelets, $20, all from ASH Boutique. Honeycutt’s hair is styled by Tessa Graham at Poppy Salon. Haute Shore greyson tote, $97, from Hurwitz of Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)